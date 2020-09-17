Nampa and Caldwell city councils this week each decided against participating in a public safety initiative proposed by Gov. Brad Little.
Little's proposal offers federal CARES Act funding to reimburse cities and counties for public safety expenses related to COVID-19 between March and December 2020. The goal is to take pressure off property taxpayers, so participating agencies can't raise their property tax rates for the 2021 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The public safety funding can only be used for unanticipated pandemic-related expenses. Nampa and Caldwell, though neither is raising tax rates next budget year, opted out of the reimbursements out of concern they wouldn't meet that criteria.
Caldwell police and fire payroll expenses were already budgeted for, and the services provided by those departments were not “substantially dedicated” to addressing COVID-19 as required under the CARES Act.
"At this point, I can’t say that our department duties have been different over the last six months than they were before the coronavirus pandemic," Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said in a statement. "We have implemented new safety measures for this pandemic, but we have continued to serve the community of Caldwell in full capacity."
Nampa's Finance Director Doug Racine detailed concerns about the program, which included its potential liability for the city should an audit of the program's use of funds be deemed unacceptable. Police and fire services were budgeted in the current and upcoming fiscal years, and were not necessarily "substantially dedicated" in response to COVID-19 activities.
"This was a very difficult decision made by our council," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement. "We all want property tax relief for our citizens. While we appreciate the intent of this program, council voted not to take the potential risk, which could result in the city having to repay approximately nine million dollars, at the expense of our taxpayers, should an audit occur and the use of funds be deemed unacceptable."
In a separate allotment of CARES Act funding, Caldwell in March received about $1.9 million; roughly $140,000 of that has gone to first responder expenses, including personal protective equipment and employee time.
"As our population increases, so have our first responder demands," Mayor Garret Nancolas said in a statement. "Fortunately, the amount we budgeted for fiscal year 2020, with the addition of CARES Act funds appropriated in March, has been sufficient to cover all COVID-19 related expenses. While we are grateful for the Governor’s willingness to work with local government on property tax relief, the program would not be appropriate for Caldwell at this time since we have not incurred enough reimbursable expenses."
Nampa was allotted $3.3 million in CARES Act funding. The city previously approved funding for up to $500,000 in total funds to give to small businesses with average awards to individual applicants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000. Additionally, Nampa approved allocation of up to $200,000 to the Boys & Girls Club for their community services.
Canyon County this week also opted out of the public safety reimbursements, while Ada County is planning to opt in and use $16.4 million for costs associated with the jail, Central District Health and juvenile services, according to county Clerk Phil McGrane.