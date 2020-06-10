NAMPA — Before the state entered into the third phase of Gov. Brad Little's four-part Idaho Rebounds plan, a Nampa bar decided to reopen its doors early.
The business's retail alcohol beverage license might be temporarily suspended as a result.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the owners of Slick's Bar on East Karcher Road said the business was accused of violating Idaho's Alcohol Beverage Law, the Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday. Attached to the post was a photo of a letter sent to Slick's by the Idaho State Police's Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau on June 2.
Slick's has 21 days to either oppose the violation or accept it, according to the letter. If the bar chooses the latter, the license will be suspended for 45 days, or a $2,500 can be paid in lieu of the suspension.
"Well Governor Little, in fact, I do not believe this violation did occur," the bar owners said in the post. "You asked us all to shut our doors. We did. We were closed for 37 days while you decided who’s (sic) livelihood you would spare. We waited and decided to save ourselves. … Is your goal to shut down small businesses? Once again you are extremely disappointing as a leader of this great state."
Slick's reopened May 1 — the same day as the statewide stay-home order ended. Bars were allowed to resume operations in Stage 3 of Little's plan, which went into effect May 30.
Sheila Sartorius, who co-owns the bar with her husband, said they worked with city officials and the Nampa Police Department to develop necessary guidelines before reopening, the Idaho Press previously reported. The bar owners initially planned to open Slick's doors on April 25, but this date was pushed back slightly.
"We refused to be one of the small businesses that becomes extinct due to government overreach. … Please keep in mind it is your opinion and on this subject matter we truly do not care if you disagree," the owners said in an April 19 Facebook post.
Just days after reopening, Slick's received a visit from ISP on May 6. Sartorius told KTVB the troopers gave the couple "a copy of the reopening guidelines and had her sign an 'on-premises' inspection report."
"The verbiage that they used is that we may lose our liquor license," Sartorius said. "Not that we will, it is 'may,' if they choose to pursue it."
About a month later, they received the most recent notice from ISP saying the bar was in violation of the state's liquor laws.
Requests to ISP for comment on this violation and any others pending against Idaho businesses for similar offenses were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.