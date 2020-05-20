MERIDIAN — Most events for Meridian Dairy Days, a longstanding annual tradition scheduled for the third week of June, have been canceled this year due to the new coronavirus.
Canceled events include the parade, pancake feed, carnival, vendors and music in Storey Park.
The Dairy Board, the board of directors for Meridian Dairy Days, made the decision "after careful consideration" of Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds plan, according to a news release. The plan allows gatherings of more than 50 people, with appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures, to occur during stage four, which is scheduled to initiate June 13.
"Meridian Dairy Days should be a time for community celebration and sharing, not anxiety," the Dairy Board said in the release. "As the board, we have a responsibility to provide a safe experience for our volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and the entire community."
Meridian Dairy Days will offer a venue for the dairy cattle and dairy goat shows for 4-H and FFA youth. It will be a one-day show on June 27 at the Meridian Speedway.
"At this time we feel, by using the Meridian Speedway Infield, we can follow the guidelines set forth in Phase 4 and provide social distancing for those involved," the release said.
The board also is in the process of organizing a virtual Dairy Princess Pageant.
The first Meridian Dairy Days event in 1929 "started as a celebration of the opening of the creamery (where now City Hall stands) with dairymen coming together for a picnic and a place to show off their cattle," Meridian Dairy Days said in a Facebook post on Monday.
"The Dairy Board will continue its purpose: 'Building strong leaders for our future by supporting 4-H and FFA and other youth organizations in the Meridian area,'" the post said.