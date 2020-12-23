BOISE — The first shipment of 1,200 doses the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Saint Alphonsus hospitals on Wednesday.
Idaho's on track to receive 28,000 doses this week, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said.
An estimated 9,600 of those will go to Central District Health, which oversees Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. The Moderna vaccine does not require the ultra-cold temperatures the Pfizer vaccine does to remain stable, which will help with distribution to Idaho’s rural areas, Jeppesen said.
Saint Alphonsus spokesman Mark Snider said the vaccines would be given to staff in the health system in short order.
On Tuesday, Primary Health Medical Group received its first shipment of the other major COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech; the health care company plans to vaccinate more than 400 health care workers this week, according to a press release.
"Our first priority was to offer COVID-19 vaccine to our employees, and I am thrilled to say more than 300 of our staff and providers have already taken advantage of that," Dr. David Peterman, Primary Health CEO, said in a statement. "In addition, we expect to receive 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, at which point we will continue vaccinating health care workers outside Primary Health at four of our Boise locations."
Health care workers are in the first group to be vaccinated; as of Wednesday more than 6,500 doses had been distributed in Idaho.