Saturday
Kuna — K-Town flea market, 9 a.m., Farm Estates Park, 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Nampa — CPR/AED and First Aid Class, 9 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th and Hays streets.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Nampa — DIY Succulent Basket, 1 p.m., Undercover Community Garden, 1414 Southside Blvd.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Online — Bookstore Birthday — Books and Booze, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Sunday
Meridian — Fountain Square Fine Arts (all day) at The Village at Meridian, 597 Monarch Sky #225.
Later in the week
Mission43 to offer statewide virtual run to honor fallen heroes of 9/11
Mission43 announced it will continue to give its members and supporters a “meaningful, connected experience remembering the heroes who served on 9/11,” as well as the military families impacted by the resulting Global War on Terror.
The annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance race will be held virtually this year, according to a press release, honoring the relevance of the day — and the people who served that day and continue to serve in the Global War on Terror. Traditionally, the race has been an in-person event, but hosting this virtually provides the opportunity for the nation to join.
Mission43 encourages everyone to be together in spirit on Sept. 11 by going for a walk, run or hike of any distance at any time of day. Participation in the event is free. More information and registration is at mission43.org/m43-events/.
“Mission43 will be leading the way to show that we can safely unite our communities and that there is nothing that can keep us from observing the sacrifices of our military families and first responders, who make our world a better place to live in,” Mission43 Program Coordinator Dan Nelson said in the release. “We want people to unite in spirit to lead, learn and inspire within their communities.”