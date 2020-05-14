Pilots from the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing and Mountain Home Air Force Base’s 366th Fighter Wing will perform a joint flyover Friday in 11 Idaho communities to honor medical providers, first responders and all essential workers throughout the state.
Flyovers in the Treasure Valley are scheduled as follows:
- 10 a.m. over West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell
- 10:01 a.m. over Nampa’s Saltzer Health
- 10:02 a.m. over Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa
- 10:03 a.m. over St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center
- 10:04 a.m. over Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise
- 10:05 a.m. St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center
- 10:06 a.m. over the Boise VA Medical Center
- 10:13 a.m. over St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center in Mountain Home
Residents are encouraged to observe the flyover from home or the workplace, but should refrain from traveling or gathering to see the flyover, officials stated in a press release from Gowen Field. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.
“Our goal with this specific flight path is to demonstrate our gratitude and say thank you to Idaho’s essential workers who have cared for our Airmen, families and communities through this challenging time,” Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing Commander, said in the press release. “We are grateful for the exceptional individuals who put their lives on the line each and every day to protect us and keep us safe and healthy.”
Amalgamated Sugar donates masks to Boise Rescue Mission
A surplus in masks for Amalgamated Sugar has allowed for the company to donate the extra masks to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. After a delivery order of masks was delayed, employees began making cloth masks, Amalgamated Sugar stated in a press release.
By the time the mask orders had arrived, Amalgamated Sugar had produced most of the masks necessary for normal operations. In a gesture of community support, the decision was made to donate the extra masks to those in need; 2,000 was donated to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
“We are proud to be a part of the Treasure Valley and to make a donation that will help ensure the safety and wellbeing of our local community members,” Mike Shuey, Amalgamated Sugar director of safety, said in the press release.
Team Subaru to donate thousands of meals to The Idaho Foodbank
In an effort to strengthen and care for the local community as it fights the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Subaru of Nampa will work with Feeding America to donate 40,874 meals to The Idaho Foodbank. This effort is supported through the nationwide Subaru of America Inc initiative.
“On a daily basis many of our neighbors are struggling to meet basic needs and some, for the first time, are facing the reality of hunger,” Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, said in a press release. “That is why we are grateful to Subaru for their commitment to provide food and hope when Idahoans need it the most.”