Students dressed in blue and gold regalia and their families pulled up to Middleton High School on Thursday for a graduation ceremony fit for the times.
Weaving through the parking lot, families took pictures and stepped into the school's stadium for a graduation walk, greeted and cheered on by teachers, administrators and other school staff — all while observing social distancing guidelines.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures, area schools have adjusted plans to celebrate graduating students.