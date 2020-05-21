Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.

Students dressed in blue and gold regalia and their families pulled up to Middleton High School on Thursday for a graduation ceremony fit for the times. 

Weaving through the parking lot, families took pictures and stepped into the school's stadium for a graduation walk, greeted and cheered on by teachers, administrators and other school staff — all while observing social distancing guidelines. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures, area schools have adjusted plans to celebrate graduating students.

