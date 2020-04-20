MERIDIAN — A drugstore chain later this week will open a site where people can administer a self-swab test for COVID-19.
The location will open Wednesday at the Rite Aid at 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian, according to a news release from the company. It will feature self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot, and overseen by the company’s staff members, according to the release. The company expects to be able to conduct 200 tests each day.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Those who are eligible can schedule appointments on the company’s website, riteaid.com. People will remain in their cars while they administer the tests, and patients must be at least 18 years old, according to the release.
The Meridian location is one of 24 locations the company is opening across the country, according to the release. Those locations are spread across eight states.