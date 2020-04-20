BOISE — National pharmacy chain Rite Aid is rolling out self-swab COVID-19 tests in Meridian, but an Idaho pathologist says their video demonstrating the test raises questions about the test’s accuracy.
On Wednesday, Rite Aid announced it will begin self-swab tests overseen by pharmacists at its store location at 3250 S. Eagle Road. A YouTube video accompanying the announcement demonstrated the testing procedure, which showed the participant swabbing the opening of the nostril instead of deep inside the nasal cavity like other swab tests.
Pathology professor Brian Martin with the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine said this technique of swabbing for COVID-19 would frequently produce faulty test results because the opening part of the nose is not where the virus is most often detected.
“Picture this: You’re supposed to swab at a spot halfway between your nostrils and your ear,” he said. “Think about how deep that is. They’re showing on the video someone barely swabbing on the inside of their nostril. I guarantee you’ll get false negatives with this because that’s not where the virus is.”
Rite Aid spokesman Chris Savarese declined to comment on Martin’s assessment of the video Monday.
Martin said while the video demonstrates improper swabbing, there is the possibility that staff overseeing the tests will give the proper instructions to customers. However, he said the video gives a false impression of how the process will work.
The tests at Rite Aid will be free of charge for those who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The self-swab testing program will be expanded to eight states and 24 store locations, including the Meridian store.
The most common type of COVID-19 test conducted at drive-up testing sites around the country is conducted by a health care worker taking a sample with a swab deep inside the nasal cavity. This test is most useful to determine if someone is currently sick, unlike an antibody test that tests to see if a person has already had the disease.
Under normal conditions, testing procedures are developed for up to a year and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before going into heavy use. However, due to the need for rapid testing for COVID-19, the federal government has issued several Emergency Use Authorizations for tests. There is no traditionally FDA-approved test for the disease.
Test samples collected at Rite-Aid locations will be tested by BioReference Laboratories headquartered in New Jersey. If samples are positive, the information will be sent to the state of Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr.
Testing at Rite Aid will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Those who are eligible can schedule appointments on the company’s website, riteaid.com. People will remain in their cars while they administer the tests, and patients must be at least 18 years old, according to a press release from Rite Aid.