MERIDIAN — Meridian city officials on Tuesday answered questions about the city’s response to COVID-19 during Virtual Coffee with the Mayor, a web streamed meeting.
Mayor Robert Simison, along with Emergency Operations Manager Mark Niemeyer, Police Chief Jeff Lavey and other city officials answered questions on topics such as police activity during the pandemic, the health and welfare of first responders and city finances.
One participant asked how city revenues have been impacted by the virus.
Chief Financial Officer Todd Lavoie said state revenue sharing — funds generated by sales tax — may be reduced by 10% to 20% due to the virus. But there has been little impact to other city revenue sources, such as property tax revenue.
“I can give you confidence that the city of Meridian is in a strong, manageable position from a financial place,” Lavoie said.
Lavoie said city departments are keeping spending requests below FY20 budget goals, to account for decreased revenues leading into FY21.
Lavey said the Meridian Police Department is receiving under 100 calls for service each day — prior to social distancing, the department was receiving about 230 calls per day. Meridian police are still on patrol 24/7, handling all calls and meeting response times, Lavey said. The department has adjusted shift times with fewer officers on patrol at once, to minimize risks of exposure to the coronavirus.
“There is less cars out there,” Lavey said. “But we’re still able to maintain our same level of service.”
No city of Meridian first responders, in either the police or fire departments, have tested positive for the virus.
Lavey said the most important thing Meridian residents can do to help first responders is:
“Before dialing 911 make sure that it is a true emergency. We need to leave that line of communication open for those true emergencies, not questions about where to go or what’s open or what’s closed.”
Mark Niemeyer, Meridian’s fire chief who last month was named acting emergency operations manager, said the city’s emergency operations staff have been “preparing for an outbreak like this for the last 20 years.” For example, the city stocked 20,000 N95 face masks, he said.
“We knew it was a matter of time before we had some level of epidemic, pandemic following H1N1 (swine flu) and H5N1 (bird flu), etc.,” Niemeyer said.
Charlie Butterfield, who is acting fire chief, said “morale is strong” among first responders and they have “taken on the challenge well.”
To watch the hourlong Q&A, visit youtube.com/watch?v=ZZx1pj44uZA.