MERIDIAN — Not long after reopening after a pandemic-related closure, a Meridian gymnasium has become of one of the first fitness facilities in the state to install a new air purifier to help reduce the risk of its patrons catching the new coronavirus.
CycleBar Village Meridian, an indoor cycling studio, announced Tuesday it had installed a REME HALO, a device that purifies the air when attached to the building’s air ducts. The device releases hydroperoxide particles into the air, which neutralize the virus but don’t cause breathing problems for people, owner J.P. Green told the Idaho Press. Hydrogen peroxide has 99% efficacy in neutralizing viruses, bacteria and mold, according to a news release from the company.
Green said the leadership of CycleBar, which reopened May 16, looked at multiple devices to help disinfect the air.
“We found this product, and it’s used in hospitals,” Green said.
He said hydrogen peroxide treatment of the air isn’t new — in 2003, when Canada saw an outbreak of SARS-CoV, the strategy became the preferred disinfectant technology, according to the release.
“From all the research that we found … it seemed to do the best job for what we were looking for,” Green said.
Green added RGF Environmental Group Inc., the company that makes the REME HALO, is on backorder by about 200,000 of the products. The device itself, he said, is a cylinder, roughly 18 inches long, that simply attaches to the air duct and releases the hydrogen peroxide.
While hospitals do use air filtration, it’s not a silver bullet for protection against the new coronavirus, according to the National Air Filtration Association.
“Filtration in building heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can be a part of an overall risk mitigation approach but is not generally regarded as a solution by itself,” according to the association’s website. “There is no direct scientific evidence of benefit, but some reduced exposure can reasonably be inferred based on the ability of some filters to remove particles that contain a SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.
Filtration isn’t the only strategy the gym is using to protect CycleBar's staff and clientele against the virus, Green said. The facility, he said, is “about as sanitized as it can be.” Normally, there are 50 bikes in the facility’s theater — the room where the bikes are — but that number has dropped to 19 bikes, so they can all be six feet apart. He pointed out the biking gymnasium is different from some other fitness facilities in that a person only has to touch a single piece of equipment — the bike — during the course of a class. Patrons are provided with sanitary wipes before and during the class, Green said, and the gym’s employees disinfect everything after a class.
“It can almost be a touchless visit,” he said.