MERIDIAN — Meridian city meetings have gone virtual amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission was planning to conduct its Thursday meeting over Zoom, an internet video conferencing service.
Shandy Lam, city communications manager, on Wednesday said the planning and zoning meeting would be a test run for the virtual meeting platform.
"We will see how the technology works tomorrow and then make determinations for how to proceed for Tuesday’s Council meeting," Lam said in an email.
Residents can watch meetings without interacting via video streaming on the city's website (meridiancity.org/live) and YouTube (youtube.com/cityofmeridian). Or they can join the meeting via Zoom as a participant to provide public testimony.
For tips on how to join a Zoom meeting, visit meridiancity.org/government/virtualmeeting.
There are several ways, including without accessing the internet, to participate and provide public testimony for the virtual meetings:
- On a computer, for video and audio features, which would require internet access.
- On a mobile device, for video and audio features, which would require internet access or data.
- On a mobile device or landline phone, for only audio, which would require internet or data from a mobile device, but not for a landline.
Residents also can submit testimony in advance of a public meeting. Written testimony can be submitted by email to cityclerk@meridiancity.org or by text message by texting “Comment” to 31996. Video testimony can be recorded in advance and sent by email to cityclerk@meridiancity.org. Comments can also be left by voicemail by calling 208-288-5607.