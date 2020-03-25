While the Ada County Clerk's Office originally believed Friday would be the last day it could provide marriage licenses for people who had their special day planned between now and May 31, Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order might have thrown a wrench in the works.
The Clerk's Office announced Wednesday it would be offering licenses until 7 that night in order to accommodate increased demand, according to a press release.
"With Governor Little's Declaration and Stay at Home Order announced today, we anticipate that marriage licenses will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time," the press release said.
The Clerk's Office is expecting a high volume of traffic and is asking people to speed the process by doing six things:
- Complete the online application form ahead of a visit at adacounty.id.gov/clerk/license-permits.
- Bring government issued photo IDs.
- Know your social security number, and if you do not have a number, contact the Boise Social Security office, 855-377-9316.
- Bring the $30 fee in exact cash or check made out to the Ada County Recorder.
- Both people showing up; applicants are required to appear together.
- Visit the office on the west side of the building, accessed from the front of the courthouse.
The Clerk's Office expects other counties will also stop offering marriage licenses temporarily. The Ada County Clerk's Office is also asking that people whose weddings are planned after May 31 to apply for a wedding license at a later date.