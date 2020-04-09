BOISE — The Ada County Clerk's Office is offering marriage licenses by appointment only for people who will be tying the knot before May 31.
After the county shut down most courthouse functions due to COVID-19, the clerk's office has been looking for ways to provide marriage licenses to people who had their weddings planned for this uncertain time.
Two weeks after the clerk's office stopped offering marriage licenses, it reopened Thursday, following social-distancing guidelines and offering 15-minute appointments, office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini said.
Schedule an appointment at adacounty.id.gov; hover over the "Doing Business" tab then click on "Marriage Licenses." There, you can fill out the online application and choose an appointment time. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays at the Indigent Services office, 252 E. Front St., Boise.
Eleven appointments had been made as of Thursday, Carattini said, and the clerk's office was averaging "about four or five on the days we have the appointments available."
For anyone looking to make an appointment, the clerk's office suggests you know and do the following beforehand:
- Bring a completed marriage license application, available at adacounty.id.gov/clerk/license-permits.
- Bring government issued photo IDs.
- Know your Social Security number. If you do not have a Social Security number, contact the Boise Social Security Office, 855-377-9316.
- Bring $30 in exact cash or a check made payable to the Ada County recorder.
- Both applicants for the license must appear together.