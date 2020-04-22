BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has sent a three-page letter to Gov. Brad Little, urging him to declare all businesses in Idaho “essential,” allow all to open for business as soon as his current stay-home order expires April 30, and offer immediate, emergency tax breaks to boost the economy.
“A dark narrative is emerging on social media that if you are a non-essential worker than (sic) you are not important,” McGeachin wrote in her April 17 letter. “The use of this language only seeks to divide us and not unite us.”
McGeachin noted that her own family business, since it was “declared to be non-essential,” is failing to generate thousands in payroll, income and sales taxes. McGeachin and her husband, Jim, own and operate an Irish restaurant in Idaho Falls and automotive stores in Boise and Idaho Falls, according to her official bio as the state’s lieutenant governor, a part-time position.
Little’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on McGeachin’s letter. He has a press conference planned for Thursday regarding “economic recovery in Idaho,” and on Wednesday, he told the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce that at that event, he plans to “announce four phases of our opening.”
Little’s current statewide stay-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic expires April 30.
Little commented on the term “non-essential” a day earlier in a statewide Q&A with the Idaho AARP, when a hair salon owner asked why her business should be considered “non-essential.”
“The issue is the contact between people,” Little said then, adding that he never liked the term “non-essential,” and that it was a federal classification for businesses that couldn’t open during the pandemic. “That was the nomenclature that we got from the federal government,” he said. “But I have a lot of my friends that agree with you that you’re essential, just so you know.”
McGeachin’s letter, obtained by the Idaho Press through the Idaho Public Records Act, says, “Idahoans have been plagued with uncertainty and ambiguity for too long. It is time to stop with conjecture and start making some decisions.”
She specifically calls on the governor to “eliminate the one-size-fits-all definition of ‘essential businesses,’” and allow all businesses to reopen after April 30; and to use his emergency powers to grant immediate “tax relief to the citizens of Idaho,” including “any combination of” the following steps:
- Delaying the second-half annual property tax payments that are due in June.
- Delaying corporate or individual income tax payments that now are due June 15, after Little previously delayed them from the usual April 15 deadline.
- Delaying business unemployment taxes that are due April 30.
- Declaring a “sales tax holiday for the duration of the isolation order.”
“I will do all that I can to help ensure that Idaho’s businesses reopen after this date. All of them,” McGeachin wrote. “I also fear the potential of a constitutional showdown between some of the people of Idaho and your administration.”
It was McGeachin’s second letter to the governor in a week; the previous one, on April 14, commended Little’s leadership, but urged him to make future decisions allowing all Idaho businesses to reopen by April 30. McGeachin’s April 14 letter included a supportive reference to a reopening proposal presented to the governor’s office by Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
Hoffman has been running an online campaign and organizing events around the theme “Disobey Idaho,” decrying the governor’s stay-home order and urging people to defy it, with much of his ire aimed at Little.
McGeachin’s Facebook page current has her profile picture altered with a ribbon declaring, “#I AM ESSENTIAL - DON’T TREAD ON ME,” with an image of a coiled snake.
Both McGeachin and Little are Republicans, but Idaho elects the two positions separately.
“I think it’s one really interesting potential consequence of having a separately elected lieutenant governor,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “They also run for reelection, and they may break with the governor. In some states, they may not even be the same party.”
Still, she said, it’s not common to see them “outright critique the governor,” other than in the context of a reelection campaign.
“This is all within the Republican Party, which is kind of a fascinating element to it,” Kettler said. “I think Gov. Little’s approach has reflected a lot of the Trump Administration’s approach as well. So it’s not like we’re in a position that’s much stricter.”
Little’s statewide stay-home order to curb the spread of the virus has far more exceptions than those enacted in many states, including allowing businesses including construction, car dealerships, liquor stores, gun stores and more to continue operating.