BOISE — Local, independent food and beverage businesses faced with revenue losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic formed a new nonprofit this spring to advocate for their interests.
Now that group, called FARE for Food, Agriculture, Restaurants and Establishments, is asking its members — as well as others in the food industry — to take a pledge promising safe dining and drinking. The Dine and Drink Health pledge lists several practices, among which are:
- Wellness screenings for employees before each shift.
- Transparency when an employee tests positive.
- Adherence to occupancy guidelines defined by the state.
The pledge is meant to instill trust in customers and promote the businesses that are following, and even going beyond, rules outlined by health boards and the state government.
"This is how we're trying to make a restaurants safe in the midst of trying to survive at 50% capacity," said Katie Baker, executive director of FARE Idaho. "It's really about creating tools, identifying problems and finding solutions."
Eighteen restaurant, bar and other food and beverage business owners throughout the state, from Boise to Meridian to Moscow, have signed the pledge; the Downtown Boise Association endorsed it.
Dave Krick, owner of Bittercreek Alehouse, Red Feather Lounge and Diablo and Sons — restaurants in downtown Boise that signed on — said the pledge attempts to "define a better path" for businesses to reopen — that is, a better path than the one prescribed by public officials.
Krick, the president of FARE, said the state's Idaho Rebounds plan, which set rules for reopening in stages, was "not a fair process." The staged reopening essentially picked winners and losers, Krick said, regardless of whether individual businesses in defined sectors were opening safely. Churches, which were allowed to reopen early in the plan, were winners while bars were losers, he said.
"Not all churches are equal; not all bars are equal," Krick said. "We have good actors and bad actors in businesses that are open and businesses that are closed. Every business should have the opportunity to be open. We shouldn't have this arbitrary closing of businesses. What we need is a pathway for businesses to be open in a safe way."
Customers will see Dine and Drink Safe branding in restaurants that have signed the pledge. A shield decal that says "DINE, DRINK, SAFE" will be placed on windows and menus.
The pledge also has requests for customers: Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and be willing to provide contact information to the restaurant, in case the restaurants needs to share exposure details, among other things.
Currently, FARE is focusing on helping independent food businesses affected by the pandemic. In addition to the Dine and Drink Safe pledge, members are advocating for passage of the Restaurants Act, federal legislation that would provide financial relief, in the form of grants, to small businesses.
The nonprofit, a 501(c)(3), has ambitions beyond the pandemic. The organization's long-term goal is to be a voice for the Idaho food industry, which includes not only restaurants, but also small farms, wineries, breweries and even companies that provide linens and other materials to eateries and bars.
"We want to create a better whole food system," Baker said. "How do we create a more equitable future for our small, independent food and beverage businesses throughout the state of Idaho?"
Krick, who was among FARE's founders, said he and others felt as though there was a need for such an organization before the pandemic, and the crisis "highlighted" that need. People in the independent food industry "felt like there's no one supporting us, and there's really not," he said. "A lot of people talk small business, but when you get down to it, small, independent businesses don't really have a lot of leverage or voice in policy work."
Some of the issues FARE hopes to address are access to markets for food and beverage producers, licensed beverage regulation, food waste, hunger, obesity, workforce pay and benefits and marketing for small businesses.
The group's board of directors includes proprietors of some of Idaho's premier food, beverage and marketing businesses. The board's vice president is Brandon Dismuke, a marketing strategist and real estate developer. Co-secretaries are Rocci Johnson, owner of Boise nightclub Humpin' Hannah's, and George Skandalos, owner of Sangria Grille and other Moscow restaurants. Co-treasurer is Chad Johnson, who operates The Reef, The Brickyard and The Front Door, restaurants and bars in Boise.
"There's power in numbers," Krick said.