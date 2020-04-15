The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry:
The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry is Idaho’s largest business organization representing employers advocating for economic opportunity. The mission of IACI is to provide leadership, collaboration and education in the development and implementation of effective public policies, supported by its members, to achieve economic growth and progress through entrepreneurship and free enterprise. It is in that vein that we support Governor Brad Little’s administration and leadership in these difficult times.
It is no small feat to lead in a time of great uncertainty. Balancing the needs of societal health, liberty and prosperity are an ongoing challenge for any Governor at any time. These days are not just any time. Some would want the Governor to completely relax every suggested restriction. What they forget is the component of consumer confidence that plays large in Idaho’s economic future.
If restrictions were to be removed too quickly, and the virus was to spread like wildfire through the population, then consumers would pull back drastically and for a longer period of time. We support the Governor in not bending to political pressure, but putting people before politics and making decisions based on science. A deliberate methodology with specific benchmarks to ensure a safe environment for Idahoans to not only return to the work force, but also return to participation in their communities, is the right approach.
There are no magic pills. There are no magic wands. There is no blueprint. However, in listening to the expertise of epidemiologists, professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and economists, the Governor is making the most informed decisions for Idaho in a manner that respects the law, health and safety of the state, the rights of all citizens and the urgent need to move business forward. We would assert that no current Governor in the nation has done more leading up to where we are for creating economic opportunity. We believe he has earned all Idahoans trust in his judgement in uncertain times.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa:
Today Governor Little announced the two-week extension of the stay at home order. Like many of you, I am disappointed we are not able to lift the restrictions allowing people to return to work and begin getting back to normalcy. Despite my disappointment I stand with the Governor as I know he and his team have looked at the situation from every angle and considered all possible options to control the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Idahoans. My desire, however, was that we could make some changes today that would have allowed more businesses the opportunity to start returning to our new normal. Our communities have done a great job of flattening the curve to relieve what could have been a major burden on our hospitals and healthcare system. It is important that we listen to the science and experts, but I also know the burden this virus has taken on many, economically and socially, it has not been easy.
I encourage small businesses to participate in the SBA Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) as it has been put into place to help business owners and their employees. I also encourage those who are unemployed or under employed to file for the financial benefits available through the Idaho Department of Labor. Both programs are available to assist Idahoans to economically survive this unprecedented pandemic.
Today we remain consistent with President Trump and the direction he leads our nation. I am proud of our country, and our state, and know together we will come out even better, very soon.
Assistant Minority Leader John McCrostie, D-Garden City:
Though these are challenging times, the Governor’s stay-at-home extension and modification through April 30th is the right thing for right now. It aligns with the CDC’s social distancing recommendations, and recognizes that Idaho’s current COVID-19 testing limitations underreport diagnosed cases and transmissions. For every diagnosed case, there could be 10 or more transmissions, which is why we must continue staying at home and maintaining social distancing to keep flattening the curve.
It is frustrating to hear my colleagues say that only the visibly sick should be quarantined and let everyone else get back to work when we know that asymptomatic carriers transmit before showing symptoms and that we are very far from achieving herd immunity. Only when we gain access to more testing will we actually know how prevalent the virus has permeated our state. Even with this, Gov. Little’s relaxation of the order to allow for non-essential businesses to offer curbside and delivery service helps get more of Idaho back to work doing what we love and serving our communities.
Although our economy is taking hits across the state, Idahoans are strong and resilient, and we will recover as we keep working through this together.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:
Blanksma, the House majority caucus chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the board of Central District Health, said after the governor’s announcement that she stands by an email she sent to all state legislators a day earlier, calling for ending the statewide stay-home order in favor of letting local health districts decide based on local conditions.
“Not heavily relying upon the judgment of localities in this situation troubles me, and that didn’t go away,” Blanksma said Wednesday. In her Tuesday email, which was first sent as a board member’s input to Central District Health, and then forwarded to all state lawmakers, Blanksma wrote, “It is very clear that the statewide stay-in-place order is no longer necessary. The entirety of the state in no way meets the existing CDC requirements for a stay-at-home order and in many parts of our state no cases even exist. Businesses should be open, and people should be able to go about their lives.”
Blanksma said she believes local health districts are best equipped to educate residents about how to stay safe and avoid infection.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean:
I applaud the actions of Gov. Little today extending his stay-home order.
The precautions we are taking now are helping our community manage the spread of COVID-19 … and they are working. The last thing we want is for the sacrifices and struggles we’ve made as a community under the stay-home order to have been for nothing if we return back to business as usual.
Circumstances needed to avoid an outbreak still are not in place, even with the stay-home order. We need widespread testing, the capacity to process them, and trustworthy data so we can model potential outbreak peaks. We also must have the ability to systematically track exposure and isolate those who have been exposed. And we must have measures in place to support those in isolation.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling:
With the governor’s announcement to continue Idaho’s stay-home order through April 30, I want our community members to know that we as leaders take these decisions very seriously. I’m very concerned with the impact of continued closures and its impact on our economy and small businesses. It’s also important to follow the advice of our health care professionals to prevent further spread of this virus.
With the opening of additional businesses, we look forward to some of our businesses being able to service customers via curbside delivery. We also look forward to getting plans in place to reopen our businesses and local economy. It’s important that our businesses ensure customer safety with the implementation of precautions to prevent the spread after we reopen. Let’s plan well and look forward to May 1.
We’re in this together and ask that everyone do their part in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If you need assistance, please know there are a variety of programs and organizations ready to help you. Please email nampaready@cityofnampa.us, call 208-565-5132 or visit nampaready.com.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison shared the following message to residents in a video posted online:
Hello, Meridian. I hope you're well and hanging in there during this difficult time. We just heard from Gov. Little today regarding his updated order for Idaho to stay at home through April 30. This was not an easy decision for him to make, and I know many in our community and state were split on whether or not the stay-at-home order should be extended.
Regardless of your thoughts on the order, I'm urging you, Meridian residents, to continue to follow the governor's directive to stay at home so that we can all get through this sooner rather than later. I know we are all eager to return to normal life. My family and I join you in that eagerness. But, it's important to consider our neighbors and our community as a whole in these decisions. This consideration will keep Meridian on the right track to reopen safely in the coming months.
Whether you're headed to the store to pick up groceries, to the park for some fresh air, or a walk around the neighborhood — please be cognizant of those around you. Maintain your space and keep your face covered in public. These simple efforts can have a big impact not only on your health but on those around you.
I want to urge our business owners who have now been given the ability to reopen, even limited, to do so safely and responsibly. This is not "business as usual" as you implement practices that protect the health and safety of your employees and customers. For those businesses who have not yet been allowed to reopen, if you haven't already I encourage you to start planning for how you will safely operate when you're allowed to do so.
It's important for us all to remember, whether you're a business or person, that we will likely be dealing with these processes to combat COVID-19 virus for the foreseeable future. At the city, we will continue to operate remotely under the stay-at-home order and leave the public facilities closed. However, we are developing our plan to safely reopen City Hall and other facilities at the expiration of the updated order.
We know we can open our facilities quickly and we want to ensure we are doing it safely as well. I ask for your continued patience and flexibility as we adapt to this constantly evolving situation.
Last, but not least, I think it's important to recognize that while we have felt the impacts of closures of businesses here in Meridian — it pales in comparison to the loss of loved ones that members of our community have felt here and throughout the globe. The decisions that have been made locally have greatly reduced the loss of life that other communities have experience.
So, thank you to everyone for doing your part. I encourage you to stay positive, stay healthy, stay kind, stay connected. We will continue to push forward, and have faith that our community will come out of this stronger than ever before.
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas:
The city of Caldwell will continue our efforts to follow the social distancing recommendations and stay-at-home order by Gov. Little. Our city buildings, with exception of the golf courses, will remain closed to the public. We have fully operational services and each department is available by phone, email or through our website.
It remains our number one priority to keep our residents safe and healthy. We encourage Caldwell to practice safe social distancing recommendations to preserve the health of the vulnerable population and our health care workers.
We thank everyone for their patience and cooperation. Though this time has come with hardships, we are all in this together.
Kuna Mayor Joe Stear
Is this all an overreaction? Man I hope so…But that will never negate people’s concerns for their loved ones. If it does then we have a greater problem than any virus can ever cause us. I want to thank this community for your help and hanging in there.
Your country has called upon you to protect your fellow citizens from an invisible enemy. Your efforts will keep our numbers from rising out of control and will save many lives as well as a great deal of misery. This community always steps up when people are in need. We need to do that now more than ever.
This is still going to affect us beyond the two week extension. Those that are high risk will still be high risk. And there will still be concern of this virus spreading. We will still need to take precautions.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo:
I fully support Gov. Brad Little keeping the stay at home Order in place extended to April 30, as well as his recommendations around continued social distancing and sanitizing for businesses. It is absolutely critical that we continue our efforts because - and I say this with cautious optimism - they seem to be working. We haven't experienced a surge that overwhelms our hospitals and results in hundreds of lost lives, and that's important.
Your continued efforts and sacrifice have mattered.
Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon
First and foremost, I want to thank the governor and every one of Ada County’s elected officials for their courage and optimism that has held us together during these challenging times.
We are all hopeful that life will start to slowly return to normal, but please understand that we all still need to be diligent in our efforts to stay safe and healthy. The next two weeks will be critical. We know that your life has been challenging, but please continue to do your best and know that we appreciate you!
Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale:
I know the initial stay home order has been difficult for all, and very difficult for many, creating financial uncertainty, and many other challenges. The governor and his staff are working on the best, and safest manner in which to reopen businesses and get people back to work. I believe this extension is necessary, and it is my sincere hope and desire that after this extension, we will be at a place where the process of safely restarting the economy can begin.
Tommy Ahlquist, developer and founding member of Idaho's Crush the Curve initiative:
With all the political pressure (Little) was getting from the likes of Scott Bedke and Raul Labrador I’m proud of him for sticking to what was right. I’m very worried that we don’t have enough testing to get people back to work in the right way, but...I hope that Idaho rallies around the idea of testing and helps in every way so that we can actually get back to work. And it’s not just getting back to work — it’s staying back to work without another crisis.