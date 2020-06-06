Treasure Valley Family YMCA and Grasmick Produce announced they are partnering to provide free food to the Treasure Valley community and to support local and national farmers and ranchers. Grasmick is providing 25-pound boxes of either produce or combination boxes with a 25-pound box with a mix of meat, dairy and produce. These will be distributed out of Treasure Valley YMCAs.
The boxes of food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on a rotating schedule through June 30. Enhanced sanitary and safety measures will also be in place to help limit the spread of coronavirus, according to a press release.
The food boxes will be a contactless distribution. Recipients are asked to stay in their cars, and volunteers will put the box in their car. Food boxes are limited to one per car, and no documentation is required to receive a box of food.
“As a locally owned business, Grasmick Produce is proud to be partnering with local non-profits, including the YMCA, in providing fresh food to those in need during COVID-19,” Angela Grasmick-Reed, Grasmick Produce President, said in the press release. Grasmick Produce was founded over 60 years ago by Idaho farmer Dutch Grasmick, and is now owned by his granddaughter, Grasmick-Reed.
As a charitable organization, the Y is committed to opening its doors to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Due to the financial hardships brought about by COVID-19, the demand for financial assistance will be greater than ever. Donations to the Sustaining and Annual Fundraising is the only way the Y can maintain this commitment, according to the press release. To contribute visit ymcatvidaho.org.
Saint Alphonsus is teaming up with Global Gardens to launch a Community Supported Agriculture distribution site adjacent to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a press release. Global Gardens is a program of the Idaho Office for Refugees and Jannus Inc. to provide entrepreneurial training to people who arrive in Boise through the refugee program.
Residents can now subscribe to receive fresh produce once a week for 18 weeks. Produce is distributed 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays at 6348 W. Emerald St., at the intersection of Emerald and Liberty, on the Saint Alphonsus campus.
The Saint Alphonsus site is where farmer Abdi Haji, a former refugee from Somalia, sells his produce, including beets, kale, garlic, onions and carrots. He farms two sites: One on Pond Street on the Bench, and a plot in Southeast Boise.
“I am so pleased to be able to provide fresh, quality produce to Saint Alphonsus employees and the community around the hospital,” Abdi said in the press release.
“We are practicing social distancing and are able to deliver fresh produce boxes to our customers without them even leaving their cars,” Rabiou Manzo, Global Gardens manager, said int the press release. “We have provided training to Global Gardens growers about coronavirus-safe farming techniques and taking additional food safety measures.”