Boise
All Boise Public Library locations are offering curbside service for pick-up and drop-off of materials.
Computer use: Technology appointments and computer access are available at the Main Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd, by appointment only through boisepubliclibrary.org/locations/. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 208-972-8200.
Meridian
Limited services at Cherry Lane will resume on Tuesday. The Meridian Library's Cherry Lane location is open for limited services.These services will be available during normal library hours, with the 9-10 a.m. window on weekdays reserved for vulnerable populations:
- Self-checkout of holds and materials pulled for you by library staff
- Computer lab access
- Returns through the lobby book drop
- The outside book drop will be open to receive returns
A list of digital and live events is available at mld.org. Home delivery is available through mld.org/home-delivery-request. More information about operations during COVID-19 is at mld.org/covid-19-updates.
Eagle
Requests for materials can be made by calling the library at 208-939-6814 or texting the library’s special curbside delivery number 208-860-2044. If the materials are available, library staff will retrieve the items and prepare them for curbside pickup 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Computer use is available, weather permitting, at the front of the library 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Use sessions are limited to one hour per day per user. At this time, there are no reservations for time slots. Gaming is not permitted on the library’s computers during this period. More information is at eaglepubliclibrary.org/curbside-pickup/.
Caldwell
Appointment only curbside pickup is available. During this time, we will offer telephone & online reference services. More information is available at caldwellpubliclibrary.org/covid-19.
Nampa
Curbside pickup service is available while the library is closed. Patrons may place holds on items that are currently checked in at the Nampa Public Library. More information is available at nampalibrary.org/curbside-pickup/. Digital resources are available through creativebug.com/lib/nampalibrary.
Middleton
The Middleton Public Library offers curbside pickup, which varies by location. Instructions for placing a holds on Middleton-owned materials and scheduling a pick up time are available through midlibrary.org. Due date deadlines have been extended to July 1. All book drops remain closed at this time. More information is available at midlibrary.org/Announcements.
Ada Community Libraries
Service hours for all branches are currently 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hidden Springs, Lake Hazel and Star branches offer phone and online chat assistance, curbside pickup and computer access. Computer access is by appointment for conducting vital online work in isolation. Appointments are available for 30-90 minutes once a day. Victory Branch is currently limited to only phone and online chat service due to ongoing construction at the site. More information is available at adalib.org.
Coverage is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available. All information was provided by each library's website.