As the school year begins and flu season nears, health care officials are concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic could limit capacity for local hospitals and impact how others receive medical treatment.
Since COVID-19 cases started in Idaho, several Treasure Valley hospitals have neared and even surpassed their capacity to take new patients on a given day.
Saint Alphonsus Nampa President Travis Leach said in mid-July Saint Al's Nampa hospital was about 95% full. St. Luke's Emergency Management Specialist Frank Johnson said St. Luke's hospitals in Nampa and Wood River got close to reaching their maximum capacity early in the pandemic. Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center CEO, said the Caldwell hospital exceeded its capacity in July, and had to refer a few patients to other hospitals.
Officials across Idaho's health systems agreed that limited capacity at hospitals is an issue the state needs to be proactive in preventing. But new COVID-19 cases can take weeks to report, and can increase suddenly, St. Luke's spokeswoman Anita Kissée said.
"If we're waiting for hospitals to get to capacity, that's really too late," St. Luke's Vice President of Medical Affairs Lisa Bisterfeldt said.
CAPACITY FACTORS
A hospital's capacity fluctuates regularly with new patients admitted and discharged from day to day. St. Luke's hospitals are typically about 90% full, Bisterfeldt said. According to St. Luke's COVID-19 statistics webpage, as of Aug. 25, the health system admitted 506 patients across all of its hospitals in Idaho, with 35 of those patients being admitted for COVID-19. The highest number of COVID-19 patients St. Luke's has admitted was 87 in late July.
Saint Al's Idaho hospitals have about 400 beds, Leach said, and its most recent average number of COVID-19 patients hovers around 50. Leach said the Nampa hospital has the capacity to take in about 86 patients, not counting the additional 20 beds the hospital has in its labor and delivery section.
West Valley Medical Center typically has about 40 patients admitted at one time, with about 25% of those patients being for COVID-19, Hunsicker said. She said the hospital has enough beds to take in at least 60 patients, and could take about 70 if it stretched its resources.
"That would be with a lot of scrambling," Hunsicker said.
However, across all three health systems, officials said the biggest factor in their hospitals’ capacities wasn't the number of beds, but the number of staff. Leach said hospitals may not always have enough employees to care for how many patients the hospital could admit if every bed was filled.
"We may have a room available, but not a nurse," Leach said.
Medical professionals are working on the front lines of the pandemic and are one of the demographics most at risk of getting sick. During the summer, Leach said Saint Al's reached a point where more than 100 employees across its health care system were out sick or awaiting test results. Though that number has leveled off since, he said it remains high.
West Valley Medical Center currently has more than 10 employees out sick or for other reasons, Hunsicker said. Through the pandemic, she said that number has reached as high as 30. St. Luke's could not release the number of employees on leave.
With Idaho already struggling with a nursing shortage, limited staffing is a major obstacle for local hospitals. With reduced staff, Hunsicker said hospitals may have to ask active employees to take on more shifts or work in additional departments, further putting them at risk.
CONSEQUENCES
When West Valley Medical Center reached its capacity in July, Hunsicker said staff were able to coordinate with other hospitals to care for the additional patients. Johnson said St. Luke's also has an emergency plan in the event that one of its facilities reaches capacity. Its plan also involves collaborating with other health systems as one of the later steps.
However, if hospitals reach capacity and collaboration isn't possible, it could have serious repercussions for how patients receive care. Johnson said important resources such as ventilators would likely be in such high demand that some patients who need a ventilator may not get one.
"That's what we're all working hard to avoid," Johnson said.
Leach said Saint Al's would likely have to use surgery rooms to house the additional patients if it surpassed its capacity. This would mean less urgent surgeries, such as knee and hip surgeries, would be delayed, leaving those patients in pain until patient levels fell, he said. Saint Al's would also start using beds from its labor and delivery department if necessary, he said, which means some mothers would have to deliver their babies in the emergency room.
West Valley Medical Center already turned to similar solutions when it was full. Hunsicker said surgeons were asked to limit their overnight patients to only urgent cases, and delay any surgeries they could. Once conditions improved, she said operations returned to normal.
Though Idaho's new COVID-19 cases are in a downward trend according to the state's COVID-19 database, Bisterfeldt said St. Luke's staff is remaining cautious with flu season coming up. She said winter is typically a busy time for hospitals, and the pandemic could add to that.
Officials from all three hospitals agreed that the best way to prevent hospitals from reaching capacity during the pandemic is for individuals to take precautions to prevent themselves from getting sick or spreading it to others. All officials said wearing a face mask is the most effective way to do this. Hunsicker and Johnson both noted that the timeline of new cases in Idaho declining lines up with when mask mandates were put in place.
The officials also recommended washing your hands and maintaining social distancing whenever possible. Johnson encouraged people to stay home if they are sick, and Leach recommended employers have health screenings for their employees and follow other protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.