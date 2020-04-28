BOISE — Internships have been postponed and hiring has stalled at many companies during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fewer options for post-grad employment for graduating college students.
Boise State University moved to all online classes March 20, and since then, students have had mixed feelings about how their college experience is going and anxiety about what is next.
Taylor Rico-Pekerol, a sophomore at Boise State, the pandemic meant moving home to Pasadena, California and having to keep track of deadlines for online assignments and for her job as a reporter at the school's newspaper, The Arbiter.
Rico-Pekerol said she enrolled in two online classes before the pandemic hit the U.S. and quickly learned that online learning was not for her. Little did she know that structure would soon become unavoidable for all of her classes.
"I have missed deadlines for projects and assignments, but my professors have been understanding," she said. "Keeping track of deadlines is one of my challenges, I put everything on Google calendar, but things still slip through the cracks. I am still working with deadlines for work and then with school, some days I don't even realize what the actual day is."
Rico-Pekerol said she also struggles with participating in class discussions and lectures over Zoom.
"I have talked to friends who feel the same way," she said. "You have anxiety about feeling like you need to participate, and then you feel nervous about not participating."
Rico-Pekerol had applied to a summer internship this year and was recently informed that it would be canceled because the program could not be properly funded because of the outbreak.
"I understand that this is tough on BSU and the staff, but it is also tough on the students to adjust to an education we did not sign up for," Rico-Pekerol said.
Graduating Boise State senior Megan Mary said the pandemic has also changed her future prospects. She had been in the middle of an interview process with a company that decided to freeze hiring during the outbreak.
"I had things planned out that are not going to be happening," Mary said. "But this has given me time to look into things. It has been nerve-wracking, but at this point I feel things are a little bit more clear. They are a little bit neutralized."
Logan Potter, a senior and editor-in-chief of the Arbiter, had been awaiting decisions on internships she'd applied for in cities such as Los Angeles and New York City. Those too have been canceled or postponed, she said.
Potter said she is struggling with putting her difficulties into perspective.
"I know there are students who are much worse off than I am," Potter said. "For everybody, this has had some sort of toll on them. For me it is career things that feel off, but there are students dealing with being displaced and food insecurity."
Potter also said she is struggling with the workload with every class moving to online. She has had successes in a few online classes before, but it is unusual to have every class online.
"I feel like I am getting less out of certain classes than I would have if I was taking in person," Potter said. "I wouldn't say they've been devalued, but just changed."
Potter said she believes staff and faculty at BSU have been working with students and trying to be as accommodating as they can.
Hannah Chambers, a junior at The College of Idaho, also praised the college professors and faculty on their efforts to accommodate students who are online learning.
"It is an adjustment because at (College of Idaho) connection is a huge part of the learning, but the professors are working to make that connection online," Chambers said. "My professors go around the room every online class and talk about how we are doing. You can talk to the professor separately."
Chambers said some adjustments in her classes have been easier than others. She is enrolled in both a swimming and a boxing class that have changed drastically since moving online. She said the swimming class has weekly assignments and the boxing class uses online workouts to educate students.
Chambers has a positive outlook on the future, despite missing out on a spring internship and several summer vacations, she is looking forward to being back at school when it reopens.