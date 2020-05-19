Memorial Day Ceremony

Flags are placed at each grave site annually for a past Memorial Day at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

 IDAHO PRESS ARCHIVES

Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Some local cemeteries are adjusting or canceling their annual Memorial Day observance ceremonies due to the continuing pandemic. Memorial Day is Monday.

Current event updates include:

Boise

Memorial Day weekend will be observed at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St. This year’s observance of the holiday will look a bit different due to continued concerns surrounding the coronavirus, according to a city of Boise press release. There will be no Civil War reenactment. Staff will be on site in a limited capacity Saturday through Monday to assist the public in identifying grave locations.

Memorial Day weekend hours will be:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (Memorial Day)

The cemetery’s main office will remain closed throughout the weekend, but Boise Parks and Recreation employees will staff the on-site kiosk to provide additional information and help family members and visitors during the hours of operation listed above. A separate table will also be set up and equipped with a plexiglass barrier for visitors to safely interact with staff members to locate grave markers and burial sites. Strict social distancing protocols will be observed and rubber gloves and hand sanitizer will be available.

Pioneer Cemetery, 460 E. Warm Springs Ave., and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery, 1101 N. Mountain Cove Road, will be open to the public Memorial Day weekend.

The annual ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise is still being determined, according to representatives.

Meridian

A Memorial Day ceremony is tentatively planned to be live streamed Monday at Kleiner Park, according to city representatives. Details are being determined.

Kuna

The annual Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled, however, residents and patrons are welcome to visit the cemetery during Memorial Day weekend at their discretion, according to representatives. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans.

Coverage is ongoing and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

Tags

Load comments