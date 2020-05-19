Some local cemeteries are adjusting or canceling their annual Memorial Day observance ceremonies due to the continuing pandemic. Memorial Day is Monday.
Current event updates include:
Boise
Memorial Day weekend will be observed at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St. This year’s observance of the holiday will look a bit different due to continued concerns surrounding the coronavirus, according to a city of Boise press release. There will be no Civil War reenactment. Staff will be on site in a limited capacity Saturday through Monday to assist the public in identifying grave locations.
Memorial Day weekend hours will be:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (Memorial Day)
The cemetery’s main office will remain closed throughout the weekend, but Boise Parks and Recreation employees will staff the on-site kiosk to provide additional information and help family members and visitors during the hours of operation listed above. A separate table will also be set up and equipped with a plexiglass barrier for visitors to safely interact with staff members to locate grave markers and burial sites. Strict social distancing protocols will be observed and rubber gloves and hand sanitizer will be available.
Pioneer Cemetery, 460 E. Warm Springs Ave., and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery, 1101 N. Mountain Cove Road, will be open to the public Memorial Day weekend.
The annual ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise is still being determined, according to representatives.
Meridian
A Memorial Day ceremony is tentatively planned to be live streamed Monday at Kleiner Park, according to city representatives. Details are being determined.
Kuna
The annual Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled, however, residents and patrons are welcome to visit the cemetery during Memorial Day weekend at their discretion, according to representatives. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans.
