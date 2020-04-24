To help people weather the coronavirus pandemic, normal tax filing and election deadlines have been pushed back, and the government is providing stimulus money and small business loans.
To help you navigate these changes, here are some answers to frequently asked questions:
TAXES
The state has pushed back the deadline for individual and businesses income tax returns from April 15 to June 15. Federal income taxes are due a month later, on July 15. Idaho’s deadlines are earlier so the state can balance its budget for the fiscal year, which ends June 30, according to the State Tax Commission.
The deadline to apply for a property tax reduction or deferral has also been pushed back to June 15. That does not include applications for a homeowner’s exemption, however, which were still due April 15.
ELECTIONS
The primary election is May 19, but there will be no in-person voting, as the Idaho Secretary of State's Office is conducting an all-absentee ballot election. Voters must request an absentee ballot by May 19 to receive one. They can do so online through IdahoVotes.gov or through their county election's office.
Additionally, the Secretary of State's office is mailing out letters to every registered voter who has not already requested an absentee ballot. You can complete a form in that mailing and return it to the secretary of state or to your county clerk to get an absentee ballot.
Timeline
- March 13: Deadline to change party affiliation for the May 19 primary. Unaffiliated voters may affiliate up to May 19.
- May 19: Deadline to register to vote and request an absentee ballot. Register to vote at idahovotes.gov.
- June 2: Deadline to return your completed ballot to your county elections office.
Request a ballot
- Online through the Secretary of State's website, idahovotes.gov/absentee-request. You must be registered to vote and have an Idaho driver’s license and the last four digits of your Social Security number to submit your request online.
- Through your county elections office.
Canyon County
- Online: Find the absentee ballot request form at canyonco.org/elected-officials/clerk/elections. Print it, fill it out and either mail it to the elections office, 1102 E. Chicago St. Caldwell, ID 83605, or email it to electionsclerk@canyonco.org.
- In-person: Registration cards and absentee ballot forms are outside the elections office, where you can fill it out and place it in the office mail box.
- The election's office can be reached by phone at 208-454-7562.
Ada County
- Online: Find the request form at adacounty.id.gov/elections/early-voting. Mail the form to Ada County Elections, 400 N Benjamin Lane, Suite 100, Boise, ID 83704; email it to elections@adacounty.id.gov; or drop it off in person at the elections office.
- The election's office can be reached by phone at 208-287-6860.
Once the absentee ballot is requested, voters will receive the appropriate ballot in the mail, and will need to return it to their county elections office by 8 p.m. June 2. Some ballots may not have return postage. In that case, voters can take their ballots to any local Albertsons or Safeway and the store will provide the stamp. A list of participating grocery stores can be found on the Secretary of State's elections website, idahovotes.gov/grocery.
Ada County elections officials announced Friday afternoon that some unaffiliated Ada County voters received the wrong ballot. Some voters said they received a nonpartisan ballot, when they had requested a Democratic ballot using the online absentee request form. Nonpartisan ballots only cover elections without political affiliation, such as judges and bond/levy elections. Officials said in a press release they are working with the Secretary of State's office to identify the problem and how many voters were affected.
Who is running in the primary election?
Candidates vying for the 105 seats up for election in the Idaho Legislature, three congressional seats and a number of county positions will be on the ballot. Watch for the Idaho Press election guides, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, in the coming weeks.
STIMULUS PAYMENT
About half of eligible Americans have already received their stimulus payments. On Friday, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service released state-by-state figures for stimulus payments, with 88 million individuals receiving payments worth nearly $158 billion in the program's first three weeks. The federal government estimates more than 150 million people are eligible.
As of April 17, the IRS issued 470,200 payments to Idahoans. More payments are continuing to be delivered each week, a news release said. The payments will take more time for people who are receiving paper checks rather than a direct deposit.
The first stimulus checks were sent to people who filed tax returns for either 2018 or 2019 and chose direct deposit for their refund. The IRS has developed an online tool, called Get My Payment, that allows people to enter direct deposit information to speed up the process of receiving their payment. Additionally, non-tax filers can enter their bank information on the IRS non-filers tool.
How much is the stimulus payment?
Eligible individuals will receive $1,200. Two eligible individuals filing a joint return will receive $2,400. You will receive an additional $500 payment for each qualifying child you claimed on your tax return.
The payment will be incrementally reduced for those who earn more than $75,000 (or $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for couples). Those who earn $99,000 individually, $136,500 as a head of household, or $198,000 as a couple won't receive a stimulus payment.
The payments won't be taxed, because they aren't considered income.
Source: Internal Revenue Service
SMALL BUSINESSES
Under the CARES Act, the following programs are available to small businesses:
Paycheck Protection Program: This is a loan designed to incentivize small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. While the initial $349 billion for the PPP ran out in 13 days, Congress has approved another $310 billion and President Trump signed it into law Friday. Businesses apply for the loans through local banks.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Loan Advance: Small business owners can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million. The loan advance will not have to be repaid if the business is denied for the loan. This program, too, has been running out of money, but the latest relief bill approved another $10 billion.
SBA Debt Relief: The SBA Debt Relief program will cover the principal and interest on certain types of loans issued prior to Sept. 27, 2020, for small businesses affected by COVID-19.
Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program: This program is for small businesses with a current business relationship with an SBA Express lender, to access up to $25,000 while they await an Ecocomic Injury Disaster Loan. The bridge loan is repaid in part or full by the proceeds from the EIDL.
Small Business Tax Credit Program: This provides certain payroll tax credits for eligible affected businesses.
IRS Employee Retention Credit: Tax credits of up to $10,000 for employers who can show a significant decline in gross receipts due to COVID-19.