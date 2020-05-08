Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all
The Discovery Center of Idaho announced it has added new videos for children and families to engage with in their homes:
DCI At Home is an online resource for families to be inspired and continue their learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through digital hands-on learning.
Young Discoverers has new #STEMatHome videos every Wednesday featuring educators Alex and Ellen doing what they do best ― sharing fun, hands-on activities geared for the pre-K audience and families to do together with materials likely already in the home.
Junior Geniuses will feature new YouTube playlists every Monday. These newly created playlists will encourage viewers to explore various STEM topics with appropriate for school-age children. These playlists will sometimes use original videos made by the education team.
For everyone the Discovery Center of Idaho is sharing its King Tut Educator Resource Guide in preparation of the new exhibition (upon re-opening). This guide is chalk-full of fun and interesting facts, activities and YouTube videos hoped to spark excitement and make everyone’s in-person visit even more meaningful.
Sun Valley's Annual Music Festival announced it will hold a virtual event this year, featuring remote interviews with festival musicians, Q & As and performances. The online-exclusive production will air 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Festival website (svmusicfestival.org). The program, co-presented with The Community Library, will be an iteration of the Upbeat with Alasdair series, but with a twist. Music Director Alasdair Neale will host from his home in San Francisco and be joined by Associate Concertmaster Juliana Athayde and Principal Oboe Erik Behr from their home in Rochester, New York. It will be an immersive experience, with familiar interview-style observations on musical subjects paired with stories, a short musical performance, and opportunities to engage with the presenters. Access is free. No special software or technology is needed, other than a device with speakers or earphones that can access the internet, such as a computer, cell phone, or tablet. And no sign-up or password is required. Those with technical issues may contact the festival office at 208-622-5607 to have a staff member help.
Rediscovered Bookstore is hosting a Facebook Live event with Patricia Marcantonio to discuss "Felicity Carroll and the Murderous Menace" 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The City of Boise has launched a new online video effort to bring city programs to residents, BoiseDev reports. Be Well Boise features dozens of videos on a variety of topics tied to city programs and projects, including Boise Parks & Recreation Department, Boise Public Library and Zoo Boise.