Casa Roll, a project of Astegos.org, is collecting homemade casseroles between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday to feed Treasure Valley seniors or families in need. The organization stated in a press release it has identified about 200 families who are suddenly struggling. Those who wish to help are asked to sign up at casaroll.org, prepare the casserole in a disposable container, freeze it, and label it with the date prepared and the ingredients. Casseroles can be dropped during that time frame at 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Max Brallier will discuss his book "The Last Kids on Earth: June’s Wild Flight" in a Zoom event with Rediscovered Bookshop 4-5 p.m. Tuesday. "Jack, June, Quint, and Dirk have battled the worst kind of monsters, zombies, and cosmic servants, but an endless horde of animated skeletons is next-level," Rediscovered Bookshop describes about the event. Sign up or find out more at rdbooks.org.
Rediscovered Bookshop will also host a writers workshop/editors Q&A with book collaborator, ghostwriter and author talent developer Cristen Iris from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday during a Facebook live event at facebook.com/rediscoveredbooks.
Boise State University will hold a virtual commencement celebration 10 a.m. May 9 to honor spring 2020 graduates. The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook and online at boisestate.edu/commencement.
Send your event to community@idahopress.com.