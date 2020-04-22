Earth Day art submissions: Happy Earth Day! Idaho Trails Association wants to see your Idaho art, whether a drawing, photo, doodle, graphic, sculpture, video, song or whatever creative thing you can think of that represents a favorite hike or spot in Idaho. Everyone is welcome to join. Enter your submission in the comments section of this contest post at facebook.com/IdahoTrailsAssociation. Every post will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a new ITA shirt or cup.
Earth Day Live Boise is a Zoom webcast of the event’s 50th anniversary at 11 a.m. April 22 featuring local music, short films, art and renown speakers with a focus on climate activism. RSVP through actionnetwork.org. Join the webcast at zoom.us/j/925635092 or call 669-900-6833.
City Peanut Shop plans to “get nutty” for Earth Day and you’re invited to join an Instagram Live Concert. Follow @citypeanutshop on Instagram and be ready to go live at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
History Happy Hour with Idaho State Museum will feature a Q&A with staff Liz Hobson, Sarah Phillips, and Hanako Wakatsuki about the history of Japanese American incarceration in Idaho. Audience questions are welcome and can be submitted on Facebook and might be featured at the event. Registration for this Zoom event 5:30-6 p.m. April 22 is free. The event will be recorded.
Rediscovered Bookstore will feature author Matthew LaPlante and his work “Superlative: The Biology of Extremes” during a Facebook Live event 7 p.m. April 22. Superlative is the story of extreme evolution, and what we can learn from it about ourselves, our planet, and the cosmos.
Idaho Gives, the Gem State’s largest online giving event, is happening April 23 to May 7, a two-week event this year. By virtually registering to attend now, participants will receive updates and giveaways leading up to the event. To participate, residents can select a nonprofit headquartered in Idaho from those registered with Idaho Gives and donate between the hours of midnight April 23 to 11:59 p.m. May 7 Information is available at idahogives.org and on Facebook.
“Couch Potato Stay-at-Home NO RUN/WALK” is a virtual fundraiser hosted by the Ford Idaho Center to benefit Metro Meals on Wheels. Start time is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Tickets and optional additional donations can go through ICtickets.com. Participants are encouraged to follow the official Facebook Event and watch the Facebook watch party on April 25.
Wino Arts ‘n Crafts, hosted by Indian Creek Winery in Kuna, will feature a class on wine barrel stave bird feeders 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26 on Zoom. Supplies will be provided and the hardware pre-mounted. Cost is around $55 and that includes a bottle of wine. Participants will need to visit Indian Creek Winery during open hours to pickup their supply box on April 24 or 25. Participants will also need to supply their hot glue gun and a screw driver. Find out more on Facebook.
The Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise is closed to the public but is streaming concerts and other events online. Visit facebook.com/leuboise for details.
