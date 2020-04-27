Idaho Botanical Garden will combat food insecurity in the Treasure Valley through a virtual planting event available now through Tuesday, May 5. Idaho Botanical Garden will demonstrate how to prepare beds to plant a Resilience Garden — a movement encouraging everyone in the Treasure Valley to plant a vegetable garden of their own this year — during a day long virtual planting event, according to a press release. Idaho Botanical Garden has a goal to raise $15,000 as part of Idaho Gives for its community education initiatives. How to donate and more information is available at https://idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Marie Matsuki Mockett will be live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 on Rediscovered Bookstore's Instagram to discuss her work "American Harvest: God, Country, and Farming in the Heartland." Rediscovered Bookstore describes: "At the invitation of the conservative farmer who's been cutting her family's fields for decades, (Mockett) traveled from Texas to Idaho with a group of evangelical Christian wheat harvesters, attending church, learning about the rural life, and negotiating the cultural and political divides, articulated here as she's daily aware of being undefinably nonwhite."
Steve Eaton, a Treasure Valley musician, will be live and virtual 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 to raise awareness and support for the Women's and Children's Alliance, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence heal and connect with community resources. Steve Eaton's concert will be on the Women's and Children's Alliance Facebook page and is hosted in partnership with the Riverside Hotel.
Reuben Appelman will be live on Rediscovered Bookstore's Facebook page at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30 to discuss "The Kill Jar: Obsession, Descent, and the Hunt for Detroit’s Most Notorious Serial Killer. Rediscovered Bookstore describes: "In this cold case murder investigation, one of America's most notorious sprees is cracked open. With a foreword by Catherine Broad, sister of victim Timothy King, this is a deftly crafted true story set amid the decaying sprawl of Detroit."
Boise State University will hold a virtual commencement celebration 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 to honor spring 2020 graduates. The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook and online at boisestate.edu/commencement.
