BOISE — Idaho’s small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for new “Idaho Rebound Grants” May 7-11, “and the checks should be coming pretty soon right after that,” Gov. Brad Little said.
Little offered more details about the new grant program, which will devote $300 million of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act to grants to impacted small businesses, during an appearance on Idaho Public Television on Thursday evening. The grants would be for up to $10,000.
“It is our goal to restart the economy — some of that is taking place right now,” the governor said. The grants, he said, will “give them a cash infusion to allow them, A, to survive, and B, to be ready to go so we can continue to accelerate the economy.”
The program is expected to benefit 30,000 or more of Idaho’s smallest businesses, all of whom will be publicly named on a state website in the interest of transparency. “We don’t think it’s going to be over-subscribed, but if it is, there’s going to be a lottery,” Little said.
He and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen appeared on a special episode of “Idaho Reports” on Thursday evening that was broadcast statewide, and answered questions submitted by viewers and posed by host Aaron Kunz.
Kunz chuckled as he noted that “multiple people wrote in asking this crucial question: Who’s been cutting your hair?”
Little said, “It’s funny you ask. … I tried to give myself a haircut, and it wasn’t very successful, and one of my friends at the Capitol, in the Capitol, kinda fixed the mess that I had when I tried to give myself a haircut.”
“So you haven’t gone to a hairdresser,” Kunz said, and the governor answered, “No.”
The earliest that hair salons would be authorized to reopen under the governor’s four-stage plan for reopening Idaho’s economy amid the pandemic is May 16, in Stage 2.
There also were multiple questions for the governor and Jeppesen about wearing masks, particularly since that wasn’t recommended earlier, but now it is.
“They don’t call it the ‘novel coronavirus’ for nothing, it’s because it’s brand-new,” Jeppesen said. “Now, we know that it is definitely water-borne, a water-borne droplet. Those come out when you breathe, when you cough, when you sneeze. And we know that wearing some type of face covering will help prevent that spread. It’s primarily for you, not spreading that to other people around you.”
Little said, “To be respectful of the community, your neighbors, the use of these masks is highly recommended.”
When a viewer asked whether there would be enforcement of mask-wearing, Little said, “I don’t think so, but I think individual businesses” may require them. “I’m a big believer in the free enterprise system. And if you’re two retailers right next to each other, and your clientele is older and maybe immune-compromised, I think the safer you make them feel in your establishment, you’re going to have a competitive advantage over the other person. So I know the usage is going to go up.”
When a viewer asked why nurse’s aides and other health care workers have been furloughed during the pandemic, Jeppesen said, “Elective procedures have stopped. That was not part of our order, but that was part of the recommendation that came from the CDC,” to preserve hospital capacity for victims of the virus.
Little said, “Now, that health care industry can go back and do some of those elective surgeries. It’s already happening.”
He said it’ll depend on individual health care networks and their decisions, but said, “There’s already elective surgeries taking place.”
Asked about workers who are reluctant to head back to work due to concerns about COVID-19, Little said he’d learned more about that issue than he knew at an earlier press conference on Thursday. “If they have any kind of an immunological challenge, that’s a legitimate issue,” he said, and could mean continued unemployment benefits. “But if they’re just saying, ‘Yeah, well, I don’t want to go back to work because I think it’s dangerous,’ and their employer needs them to go back to work, that’s the line. … Then if you’re asked to go back to work, you need to go back to work.”
Little also was asked about the government’s role in disaster response overall. Citing the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, he said, “There’s over 200 years of case law that in an emergency, including a health emergency, that responsibility belongs to the governors. We governors don’t take that lightly, and in fact those are temporary.”
He also cited the Idaho Constitution and sections of state law that define emergency powers.
“But the most important part of it, from a philosophical standpoint, is these are emergency powers based on an emergency,” the governor said. “The better we do in Idaho, the faster we get over this, the more those emergency powers, we can give them back.” Because as soon as the emergency has abated, he said, “I don’t have the basis to make an emergency declaration.”
“I have a lot of conversations with other governors and we all, thank God I’m not the governor of Massachusetts or Maryland,” he said. “My heart bleeds for those people, where they have 1,000 deaths in one day. But that is a very sharp note and a wake-up call to the rest of us.”