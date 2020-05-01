IDAHO FALLS — Weebee's Toys — and likely thousands more businesses across Idaho — turned on the "open" sign again Friday for the first time in more than a month.
Weebee's has been closed since late March, when Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order that directed businesses deemed nonessential to close their physical locations. Friday marked the first day of Little's four-stage plan to let Idaho businesses reopen over the course of the next two months. Little dropped into Weebee's Friday afternoon as part of a tour of reopening businesses in southern Idaho that also included stops in Twin Falls, Pocatello and Boise.
"It really seems like he wants to get things up and rolling again," said Kim Johnson, who owns Weebee's.
Being a store that often sees small children coming in, Johnson said she has always conscientious about cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and she isn't taking any chances now. Everyone in the store, including employees, city officials and Little's staff, wore masks. There were boxes made with purple tape leading away from the cash register to show people where to stand while waiting to maintain social distancing. Johnson said grandparents are her biggest single group of customers.
"We're very cognizant of the risk factor that they're a high-risk population," she said.
Johnson said she kept all of her employees on during the closure and tried to keep them busy with tasks such as inventory.
"My employees are family as well, so it was really important to be able to keep them," she said.
Catherine Smith, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, estimated about half of downtown's businesses reopened Friday. More will reopen in the coming weeks as restaurants, subject to approval of their plans by Eastern Idaho Public Health, will once again be allowed to offer sit-down service starting in mid-May. Bars will be allowed to reopen in mid-June. Smith said she has been impressed by the creativity of downtown restaurants that switched to takeout during the closure.
"I think the demand was definitely there," she said.
Johnson said spending money at small businesses like hers is about more than just keeping the money in Idaho Falls.
"Beyond that, I think what small business gives the world is community, a sense of community," she said.
Little's Rebound Idaho plan includes criteria that need to be met to move forward with the phases, one major one being that there is enough hospital capacity and medical equipment. So far, he said, things seem to be on track, and should stay so as long as people remember to follow health guidelines.
"I see no reason why we shouldn't be fully open by the end of June," he said.
Johnson also had displayed prominently in her window a poster for the "Look, Ask, Share" program, a voluntary program coordinated by local governments and business groups to encourage businesses to come up with plans to keep their customers and staff save from coronavirus and share them with their patrons. Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said the group heard from more than 100 businesses interested in the program just in the first 24 hours after announcing it, and more since then.
Little said he understands that people in parts of the state with no community coronavirus spread or fewer cases might see the closures as unnecessary. But if he hadn't issued the order, he said, people from communities with higher infection rates would have visited areas with lower ones in larger numbers, spreading it even more. People have already had to give up a lot, he said, due to coronavirus and the measures to contain it.
"Those are all people that sacrificed, and if we open too fast and have to go backwards, their sacrifices will be for naught," Little said.
Little said the frugality of the state and of local governments have helped to lessen the fiscal impact of coronavirus. While many states have had to use the relief money they are getting from the federal government to plug holes in state and local budgets, Idaho has enough to spend $300 million of its $1.25 billion on grants for small businesses.
"We're the only state in the union that did that," he said. "We'll be very excited to see what the outcome of that is."
Little also said he has no plans to call a special session of the Legislature to deal with coronavirus, as some lawmakers have called for. He said he has the power to take the emergency actions he has under the Idaho and U.S. Constitutions. Also, he said, the Idaho Constitution says a special session needs to deal with a specific issue.
"Almost every legislator's got a different thing they want to open for," he said.