BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday the suspension of an additional 18 state regulations to respond to Idaho's coronavirus emergency, adding to the 125 regulations he suspended in March.
Most of the latest rule suspensions focus on telehealth access and licensing for medical professionals, from intern and resident supervision rules to provisional licensure under the state Board of Medicine.
“As the number of confirmed cases in Idaho continues to rise by the day, we are maintaining our focus on increasing healthcare capacity to deal with the medical needs of our friends and neighbors," Little said in a statement.
Thursday’s list also includes waiving a rule related to the Idaho Potato Commission and several relating to the operations of the Idaho State Lottery; the waived lottery rules are regarding the claim period, end of game and payment of prizes.
Alex Adams, Little’s budget and administrative rules chief, said the emphasis of the rule suspensions was on health care, but those other two areas also were included. On the Potato Commission, the change allows a grade of potatoes that generally are sold to restaurants to also be made available on the fresh market, due to decreased demand among restaurants amid closures. As for the lottery rules, “There’s a 180-day period to claim winnings off a lottery ticket,” Adams said. “With the office being closed to external visitors for obvious social distancing reasons, they’re waiving the 180-day period which would allow extended claim filings.”
“We had to put those into a proclamation to formally waive those, but the primary emphasis of today's rules was health care,” and particularly telehealth, Adams said, explaining that Idaho’s telehealth laws generally follow federal laws, and several of those federal laws were recently waived; this allows the state to mirror those changes.
When the first big batch of suspended rules was announced on March 23, Little said the waivers will increase the capacity of Idaho’s health care system by broadening the use of telehealth and removing barriers on out-of-state providers treating Idaho patients through telehealth technology; streamline the licensure of nurses and physicians, allowing inactive or retired providers to come back into the profession more quickly and easily; and remove restrictions so that physician assistants can be fully engaged as part of the medical team. The waivers also allow emergency refill of up to 90 days for existing medications for chronic conditions.
The rule suspensions are in effect for the duration of the state’s emergency declaration.
According to Thursday's proclamation, each agency affected by these rule suspensions "shall immediately post to its website in a place easy for the affected public to find a list identifying and stating the text of each regulation that has been suspended."
