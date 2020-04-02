TIMELINE

March 13: Gov. Little issued a state of emergency proclamation, due to the imminent threat to public health arising from the novel coronavirus. This is also the day Idaho's first case was announced.

March 23: Little waived 125 rules to more quickly and safely respond to the emergency.

March 25: Little declared an extreme state of emergency. Both declarations remain in effect.

April 2: Little suspended 18 more regulations. Idaho has now seen 669 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.