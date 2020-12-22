BOISE — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Idaho this week, with doses scheduled to go to long-term care facilities starting Monday, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said.
Health care workers are first in line to be vaccinated, and so far more than 5,600 have participated, the state's coronavirus dashboard showed Tuesday.
Jeppesen said 28,000 Moderna vaccines will reach Idaho this week, with the first shipment arriving on Tuesday. Those vaccines, which do not require the extreme cold storage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, will be instrumental in immunizing rural Idaho, he said.
Jeppesen and Gov. Brad Little took questions about the vaccine rollout during Tuesday's biweekly AARP virtual town hall.
"We have got to do this as efficiently, as rapidly and as safely as possible," Little said.
Seven percent of Idaho's population has had a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,301 have died, Jeppesen said.
The state did see a drop in its testing positivity rate last week, declining from 20% to 16.5% — still well above the desired 5% rate that is the recommended standard for reopening economies.
The vaccine may have mild side effects such as a sore arm, fatigue, headaches and muscle pains, Jeppesen said. More serious reactions have been seen in few cases. Two Idaho health care workers had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, one in the Treasure Valley and one in north Idaho, the Department of Health and Welfare said Tuesday. Both workers had a history of severe reactions to injectable medications and both are expected to make a full recovery.
Many of the questions directed to Little and Jeppesen were about when people could expect to receive a vaccine themselves, which is still open to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.
About 130,000 people will be vaccinated in the Phase 1A rollout, Little said, which includes health care workers, long-term care facility employees and residents. People older than 75 and critical infrastructure workers will be placed in Phase 1B, Jeppesen said.
"It's going to be a little different Christmas than it's been in the past," Little said, "but we hope everyone has a very merry and safe Christmas."