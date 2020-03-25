Brad Little

 Brad Little

Gov. Brad Little has ordered a stay-home order for all Idahoans for the next 21 days.

The order, effective immediately, came on Wednesday afternoon during a news conference. The order requires all citizens of the state to self-isolate at home "if you can." Healthcare workers, public safety and other essential personnel are allowed to provide essential services while the order is in effect.

Bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, hair and nail salons and other businesses will not be considered "essential." Restaurants can still offer take-out and delivery.

People will still be able to leave home for groceries and other essential services. 

This story will be updated.

stay-home order poster

