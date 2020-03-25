Gov. Brad Little has ordered a stay-home order for all Idahoans for the next 21 days.
The order, effective immediately, came on Wednesday afternoon during a news conference. The order requires all citizens of the state to self-isolate at home "if you can." Healthcare workers, public safety and other essential personnel are allowed to provide essential services while the order is in effect.
Bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, hair and nail salons and other businesses will not be considered "essential." Restaurants can still offer take-out and delivery.
People will still be able to leave home for groceries and other essential services.
The Ada County Board of Commissioners today expressed support for Idaho Governor Brad Little’s immediate statewide Stay at Home order to slow the spread of COVID 19 in the Gem State.— Ada County (@Ada_County) March 25, 2020
State will be using https://t.co/d18mJYruPf to help coordinate efforts. @GovernorLittle #COVID19— Dialogue (@DialogueIPTV) March 25, 2020
Moratorium on evictions?— Thomas Plank (@ThomasPlankIP) March 25, 2020
Little said multiple conversations have been had about what's happening on the judicial side and economic side. Said more details will be coming forward later.