BOISE — Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Tuesday forming the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.
The committee will oversee the about $1.25 billion in federal funding Idaho will receive to handle the new coronavirus pandemic, ensuring money is spread "efficiently" across state, local and tribal governments, according to a press release. The funding should be available on or around April 24.
“This federal funding – the taxpayers’ money – must be prudently managed on behalf of all taxpayers,” Little said in the release. “I can assure Idahoans that the federal funds will not be used to create new government programs in Idaho, and we will uphold our Constitutional mandate to provide a long-term, structurally balanced budget for the people of Idaho.”
Idahoans can see how the funds will be used on transparent.idaho.gov, which is the website State Controller Brandon Woolf created to help citizens see how the government spends money.
Tuesday saw 40 new cases in Idaho, bringing the statewide count to 1,210. Of those cases, 93 have been hospitalized, 24 admitted to the ICU and 15 have died. There have been 11,898 tests for COVID-19 performed in Idaho.