BOISE — Gov. Brad Little said while Idahoans' strong response to social distancing and his March 25 stay-home order have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, the curve had merely been flattened, not "knocked down."
Just a day before Little makes a decision on whether or not to extend that stay-home order, the governor fielded questions about the government's response to the epidemic from Idahoans during his weekly AARP town hall teleconference. He highlighted the importance of keeping the number of cases at a level manageable by Idaho medical facilities, and defended his implementation of the stay-home order that has been in effect for almost three weeks.
"We're still analyzing data, but I think we ought to show our intent to signal to the people of Idaho that we're going to reward their incredibly good behavior," Little said, responding to a question about Idaho's future plans.
But while people are doing a good job of social distancing, wearing masks and doing other little things, the governor said he was still hard at work making sure Idaho had enough health care capacity available to treat both COVID-19 patients and people who had unrelated illnesses.
As of Monday evening, 135 COVID-19 patients in Idaho had been hospitalized, including 38 who required intensive care; 33 people had died. Another 1,318 people who tested positive for the illness were not hospitalized, according to the state's coronavirus website. Health care workers made up more than 10% of those confirmed to be infected.
Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state's goal is to "raise the level of health care capacity," which will require more personal protection equipment, more health care workers in the system and establishing more surge capacity. But checking those items off the to-do list is a thorny task.
"In this formula, there are literally 30 variables, and it seems like when I know all of them another comes along," Jeppesen said.
One of those variables is the amount of personal protective equipment available to health care workers throughout the state. According to a governor's office news release, Idaho has two weeks of PPE left in its stockpile, based on current mitigation strategies, and is working to secure more gowns, face shields, gloves, N95 masks and other key items to bolster its current numbers.
Jeppesen said he feels "cautiously good" about the amount of PPE Idaho had on hand, and complimented public and private groups and individuals who had sourced PPE to hospitals around the state.
Little said that a new machine would come online sometime in the near future that would be able to clean up to 80,000 N95 masks per day. The governor also noted that to his knowledge, other companies and factories across the United States would be making N95 masks.
"It's the most critical personal protective equipment," Little said.
Little addressed one Boise woman's concerns about whether she should wear a mask while out walking in her neighborhood.
"I always take my mask with me," Little said about his homemade cloth mask. The governor explained that while he didn't think people needed to wear them outside at all times, wearing one is "a good policy."
"I trust the people's common sense in Idaho," Little said.
Little told listeners that new guidelines on health care and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic for Idahoans would also be coming out Wednesday, along with his decision on whether to extend the stay-home order.
"The epidemiology coming out of this is a dynamic process," Little said, and that dynamism has caused changes in responses.
Even as Little explained his rationale for responding to the disease, Eric from Bonner County wondered why the governor had done so much that had caused "all the economic harm" for a disease that had only infected 1,500 people in the state.
"Those are just the confirmed cases, and we have a lot more cases than that," Little responded. "If we didn't do this, that number would be a thousand times that."
The governor pointed to Blaine County's wave of cases as what happens when the virus "gets out a little in front of us."
"Almost every state, and for that matter most modern countries, everyone has done this," Little said of the March 25 stay-home order. "None of us like it, we are doing this because we have to."
"Do I like it?" Little asked rhetorically. "Not at all, but all the alternatives are worse than what we are doing. … The safety of the people is my responsibility. And not only would the health consequences, but the economic consequences would be far greater.
"The consequences are unspeakable," Little finished.