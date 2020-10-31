BOISE — The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon Counties remains in the 30s for the second week in a row.
According to state data released Saturday, Canyon County’s 7-day moving average is 37 cases per 100,000, and Ada County’s is 32 cases per 100,000. On Oct. 24, Ada County recorded a 7-day moving average of 34, and 37 in Canyon.
Idaho is averaging 43 cases per 100,000 statewide as of Saturday. On Oct. 24, the rate was 49.
Southwest District Health has recommended the 7-day moving average of daily confirmed and probable cases as a good indicator to reference. With a population of approximately 100,000 people in Nampa, SWDH recommended a good target number not to exceed is 10 cases per day (on the 7-day moving average) in Nampa.
Ada County has the 26th highest average in the state; Canyon has the 22nd highest. The three counties with the highest 7-day moving average are Lincoln County with 184, Lemhi with 144 and Madison with 105.
Idaho recorded a 14% positive COVID-19 test rate statewide for the week of Oct. 18-24; this is the most recent week for which data is available.
Also updated Saturday:
- 551 ever admitted to ICU
- 4,218 asymptomatic cases
- 3,958 cases in health care workers
NEW CASES
Ada County reported 1,088 new cases for the week ending Saturday. Canyon County reported 599.
Kootenai County added 513 new cases. Twin Falls County reported 484 cases during the same time period. Bonneville County reported 428, rounding out the five counties that reported the most cases.
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- 0 – 4: 1,039 cases, an increase of 86 since Oct. 24
- 5 – 12: 2,154, an increase of 225 since Oct. 24
- 13 – 17: 3,574, an increase of 331 since Oct. 24
- 18 – 29: 18,022 cases, an increase of 1,369 since Oct. 24
- 30 – 39: 10,536 cases, an increase of 921 since Oct. 24
- 40 – 49: 9,864 cases, an increase of 900 since Oct. 24
- 50 – 59: 8,138 cases, an increase of 784 since Oct. 24
- 60 – 69: 5,636 cases, an increase of 619 since Oct. 24
- 70 – 79: 3,342 cases, an increase of 385 since Oct. 24
- 80 – 89: 1,697 cases, an increase of 219 since Oct. 24
- Over 90: 538 cases, an increase of 70 since Oct. 24
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 44% of COVID-19 deaths, and 56% are men.
- 18 – 29: One death, no increase
- 30 – 39: Five deaths, an increase of two since Oct. 24
- 40 – 49: 14 deaths, an increase of one since Oct. 24
- 50 – 59: 24 deaths, an increase of three since Oct. 24
- 60 – 69: 87 deaths, an increase of nine since Oct. 24
- 70 – 79: 156 deaths, an increase of 10 since Oct. 24
- Over 80: 342 deaths, an increase of 32 since Oct. 24
People over 60 years old represent 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 15%, or 79 of 452 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 15%
- Daily percent positive: 11%
- 710 tests administered, 225 pending, 52 positive
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Thursday:
- 8%, or 30 of 357 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 10%
- 181 tests administered, 57 pending, six positive
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.