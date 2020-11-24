The Boise Rescue Mission Ministries has temporarily closed its Nampa men's shelter, the Lighthouse Rescue Mission, due to staffing challenges during the pandemic.
Eleven Lighthouse staffers are temporarily out, some with COVID-19 and others in quarantine after being exposed, Rev. Bill Roscoe, Rescue Mission president and CEO, said Saturday in a video provided to media outlets. The closure will likely continue until the first of the year, he said.
The 12 men who stayed at Lighthouse are moving to the Rescue Mission's Boise men's shelter, River of Life, Roscoe said. One or two staffers will stay at the Lighthouse to greet visitors and arrange for transport to the Boise shelter if needed.
"When folks show up who need help, we're going to be there to help them," Roscoe said.
Boise Rescue Mission continues to run the Valley Women & Children's Shelter and the Rescue Mission Recovery Lodge in Nampa.
The nonprofit is selling Christmas trees to help fund its efforts. Noble and Nordmann fir tree sales will start Friday at the Rescue Mission's Ministry Center & Warehouse, 308 S. 24th St., Boise.
The sale will run while supplies last, with the following hours:
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening Friday, Nov. 27; 4-7 p.m. on Fridays after that
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays
- 12-7 p.m. Sundays