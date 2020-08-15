BOISE — As of Wednesday, every county in Idaho has logged at least one COVID-19 case.
Lewis County, in north central Idaho, added four cases earlier this week; it was the last county to see a case.
In Ada County, there were 695 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Saturday, after adding 1,197 for the week ending Aug. 8. Canyon County logged 509 new cases after 954 the previous week.
Bonneville County, where Idaho Falls is located, saw an increase of 293 cases since Sunday; Kootenai County, home to Coeur d'Alene, added 200 cases in the same time.
During the week of July 26 – Aug. 1, 12.9% of test results statewide were positive; this is the most recent data provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The highest percentage since the state began tracking COVID-19 data in March was 14.8% during the week of July 5-11.
Also updated Saturday:
- 312 cases admitted to the ICU
- 1,633 cases among health care workers
- asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- Under 18: 2,500 cases, an increase by 361 since August 7
- 18 – 29: 8,082 cases, an increase by 894 since August 7
- 30 – 39: 4,768 cases, an increase by 641 since August 7
- 40 – 49: 4,164 cases, an increase by 532 since August 7
- 50 – 59: 3,423 cases, an increase by 433 since August 7
- 60 – 69: 2,235 cases, an increase by 331 since August 7
- 70 – 79: 1,306 cases, an increase by 187 since August 7
- 80 – 89: 720 cases, an increase by 128 since August 7
- Over 90: 233 cases, an increase by 40 since August 7
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
As of Saturday, 51% of deaths are women, and 49% are men.
- 30 – 39: one death, no increase
- 40 – 49: seven deaths, an increase of two since Aug. 7
- 50 – 59: nine deaths, an increase of two since Aug. 7
- 60 – 69: 35 deaths, an increase by eight since Aug. 7
- 70 – 79: 61 deaths, an increase by 11 since Aug. 7
- Over 80: 156 deaths, an increase by 17 since Aug. 7
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
Last week, Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's both launched dashboards to track COVID-19 data.
St. Luke's reported the following data for Friday:
- 10%, or 45 of 395 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 9%
- Daily positive test rate: 7%
On Friday, the hospital system administered 399 tests; One hundred and fifty eight are pending and 16 were positive.
Saint Al's reported the follow information for Friday:
- 11%, or 46 of 361 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 21%
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.