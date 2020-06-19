The mayors of Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian and Boise have declared June 20-21 to be Shop Local Weekend as a way to show support for local businesses. Below is a message from each mayor, in collaboration with the Idaho Press' Road to Recovery efforts this weekend. In Saturday and Sunday's editions, we're taking a look at how local businesses are adjusting to this new normal, what trends they're seeing as they reopen, and how they're taking steps to keep staff and customers safe.
CALDWELL
Dear Caldwell,
We are proud and excited to participate in the region’s “Shop Local Weekend” to support our local businesses. Here in Caldwell, businesses have done everything from putting in roads to donating to local charities. The support they show to our community and the livelihood they bring to our area cannot be understated; they are the backbone of our economy and contribute immensely to our culture. Our beautiful and bustling downtown is alive with farm-to-fork certified restaurants, unique shops and culturally diverse companies, and we appreciate having such a magnificent range of businesses throughout the city.
Witnessing the changes that so many businesses have adopted in order to keep their community safe during this time has been humbling and encouraging. It speaks to the incredible resiliency of our community and the care we have for one another. In times of uncertainty, it becomes even more important to lift one another up. This weekend, I encourage you to take special care to shop our businesses and show them our appreciation as a community.
To our businesses, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude. I know you have been working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of your customers and employees, and your efforts are truly appreciated. As we shop local this weekend, we will remember to be especially grateful for your wonderful contributions to our community. Thank you, all!
Sincerely,
Garret L. Nancolas, mayor of Caldwell
MERIDIAN
Meridian businesses provide so much more than goods and services. Our businesses provide gathering spots for families to make lasting memories, they are champions of community programs which they prove with sponsorships and donations throughout the year, and they provide paychecks that allow thousands of Meridian residents to support their families. They are what makes us stand tall, and they need our support.
Meridian is honored to participate in the “Shop Local Weekend” this Saturday and Sunday and I encourage residents to show extra love to Meridian businesses. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have watched as businesses found creative solutions and worked tirelessly to continue to serve and support their community. Now, it is our turn to support them.
To our residents — do what you can this weekend to patron a local business, be it visiting in person or shopping online. Every bit helps as these businesses, big and small, continue to fight to stay in business. These companies invested in Meridian because we are a vibrant, caring, and compassionate community. Let’s remind them of that!
To our business community — thank you. You could have built your business anywhere, and we appreciate that you chose Meridian. We are committed to doing our part to help you recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and continue to flourish. Thank you for your commitment to our wonderful community and your continued contribution in making Meridian the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
Robert Simison, mayor of Meridian
NAMPA
If you’re a local business, please know we care about you and want to support Nampa businesses during this challenging time. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy. The recent and sudden changes required to protect the community at large against the spread of coronavirus has had a significant impact on our city, state and nation. The City of Nampa wants to do all we can to support local businesses on the road to recovery.
We must all remain diligent and do our part and protect the community from this illness. The efforts of our residents and businesses to focus on health and safety will go a long way in leading us to economic recovery.
We hope a valleywide effort to promote a “Shop Local Weekend” June 20-21 will provide the jump-start many businesses need and provide injected revenues to aid in the recovery process. If you haven’t already, we encourage businesses to apply for the small business grants available through the state of Idaho. So far, Nampa businesses have received over $2.3 million and funds remain available; visit rebound.idaho.gov for more information.
On behalf of the City of Nampa, please accept our heartfelt appreciation to every business who has persevered and adapted through these challenging times. Nampa is a united and resilient community and there is no doubt we will pull through this together and be stronger for it. I challenge residents to find creative ways to support local businesses through purchases, social media sharing and even positive reviews of their favorite businesses. Our businesses need our continued support and I hope you will join me this weekend by shopping local and supporting Nampa on the road to recovery.
Debbie Kling, mayor of Nampa
BOISE
These are unprecedented times. I know what a challenging year this has been for everyone personally, but also for locally owned businesses in our community. We have all been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have made so many sacrifices for the health and safety of the entire community. I’m deeply grateful for all of you who have taken seriously the real threat to our community and the measures in place to protect every Boisean. I know it’s been hard. But we are continuing our road to recovery and I thank each of you.
We want to involve the entire community on our shared road to recovery. I signed a proclamation naming the weekend of June 20-21, 2020, as Shop Local Weekend. We are fortunate to have a great blend of local businesses in Boise that reflect our unique culture. We value and celebrate the many ways in which these businesses contribute to our way of life.
The health and safety of our community is my top priority as we focus on economic recovery to create a more resilient city for everyone. I applaud how our locally owned businesses in Boise have robust plans to protect us all and are taking every precaution as we reopen slowly and safely in Stage 4. It’s so important that we all show our encouragement for these businesses that are doing it right and shop there, use their services, and buy gift certificates to show your support of them. This will go a long way toward helping our economy rebound stronger and more resiliently.
The City of Boise has also named an Economic Recovery Task Force and is working with business owners on urgently needed actions for recovery. As always, the people of Boise have responded to hardship by coming together. We know we will pull through this to become a stronger and more vibrant community. I am profoundly appreciative of our community businesses as we seek innovative, creative solutions, with — and for — the entire community to reopen and recover.
Be well, Boise.
Lauren McLean, mayor of Boise