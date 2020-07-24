The Flicks theater reopens
The Flicks movie theater in downtown Boise has reopened with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including patrons and staff wearing masks, no crowding in common areas, increased theater seating distances and outdoor patio dining. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the premises, the theater announced in a press release, and all surfaces are being constantly cleaned; self-serve items have been moved so that staff can safely provide all beverages, food and concession items ordered at the counter.
The Flicks is still offering their selection of quality new independent, foreign and art films. Plus something new: showing a different classic independent film each week. For more information regarding The Flicks’ safety protocols and upcoming films go to theflicksboise.com.
For the “home movie” experience, The Flicks is also offering curbside video rentals and food pickup. Call 208-342-4288.
Family of Woman Film Festival goes virtual
In partnership with The Community Library, the 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival will be an entirely virtual event Sept. 8-13 and is free to the public through the library’s website. Boise State University will sponsor three Festival films in conjunction with The Andrus Center for Public Policy’s Eighth Annual Women and Leadership Conference, according to a press release. That conference is also an entirely virtual event, following the film festival, Sept. 15-17.
The theme for this year’s festival, “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped,” is reflected in all of the selected films: “The Perfect Candidate,” a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia, “Councilwoman,” a documentary from the U.S., “Apache 8,” a documentary from the U.S., “A Girl From Mogadishu,” a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland and “King of Masks,” a drama from China. All programs start at 6 p.m. Lecture speaker and exact dates for each screening are to be announced.
“With a virtual Festival, we have the ability to expand our audience beyond the capacity of any theater without worrying about social distancing,” Founder and Director Peggy Elliott Goldwyn said in the press release. “It will also be easier to present interviews with filmmakers and film subjects after the screenings, no matter where in the world they may be located.”
More about the 2020 Women and Leadership Conference
The 2020 conference (Sept. 15-17) will include six distinguished women speakers “who have broken barriers and improved gender balance in their field and beyond,” according to a press release. Additionally, there will be 24 Skill Builder workshops in six breakout sessions, multiple discussion areas and social networking opportunities, an exhibit area for sponsor engagement and more. Tickets and more information are available at boisestate.edu/sps-andruscenter/2020-conference.