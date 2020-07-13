BOISE — The Idaho Legislature is requesting $1.24 million in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act to upgrade technology in the state Capitol to allow for remote and socially distanced legislative work, both during interim committee meetings now and in the fall and in the 2021 legislative session.
Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC) will consider the funding request at its next meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The panel, which includes lawmakers, state and local officials and business representatives, considers and recommends to the governor expenditures from Idaho's $1.25 billion federal allocation under the CARES Act.
The upgrades would “allow the Legislature to revise the manner in which it conducts its business in light of COVID-19,” according to the formal proposal from Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead, which was accompanied by letters of support from GOP legislative leaders and already has been unanimously approved by the state Capitol Commission.
“Beginning in the fall of 2020, in response to the pandemic, the Idaho Legislature will adopt alternative approaches to legislative work to protect the health of legislators, the public, staff, executive branch personnel, the media, lobbyists, and others," the proposal says. "These alternatives will be used for 2020 interim committees, the December 2020 legislative organizational session, new member training in November 2020, and for any special session the governor may call prior to January 2021. These alternative approaches also will be used during the 2021 Legislative Session in the event the pandemic remains ongoing.”
The tech upgrades will allow three new approaches to the state’s 105 lawmakers gathering together from all over the state in the Capitol: Social distancing within the Capitol, which could possibly include splitting the larger House sessions into two locations, the House chamber and a large meeting room downstairs; remote work; and a hybrid of the two that would include some members present and some participating remotely. Major upgrades will be required to Idaho Public Television’s “In Session” streaming service as part of the project, and Milstead wrote that a priority would be to “safeguard the public’s ability to observe and participate in the legislative process.”
In letters accompanying the proposal, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, wrote, “The current pandemic has made it imperative that the Legislature prepare to carry out its legislative duties in the era of COVID-19.” Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, wrote, “I am in full support. … The Legislature has had to take a close look at how it plans to conduct the people’s business during these unprecedented times.”