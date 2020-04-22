West Valley Medical Center is hosting its annual Rock'n'Run 5K/10K all over the Treasure Valley for free starting April 23. Participants are invited to complete 3.1 miles or 6.1 miles in their area then post a picture of their completed run or walk on the Facebook group or other social media using the hashtag #WestValleyRockNRun, West Valley Medical Center announced on its website. Following the event, three participants will randomly be selected to receive prizes for participating, including the first West Valley Rock'n'Run T-shirt created. All participants are asked to practice social distancing. The event is happening April 23-26. Registration is available at www.YMCATVIdaho.org.
Parma Moto-Vu Drive-In theater is opening Friday, April 24. Two movies — "Onward" and "Call of the Wild" — will have showtimes Friday through the weekend. Gates will open 8:30 p.m. and there is an admission fee ranging from $3 to $8 based on age (3 and under get in free). A selection of concessions and restrooms will be available for one person or family at a time. More information is available on Parma Moto-Vu Drive-In Facebook page.
Nampa Farmers Market is hosting its soft opening 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Lloyd Square. The market is considered an “essential” service, according to the Facebook page, so available items include produce, baked goods and soaps.
Safety precautions implemented by the Idaho Farmers Market Association include:
- A larger space between booths
- Vendors will be set up around the stage area to be close to restrooms
- Customers are encouraged to maintain social distancing of 6 feet
- Safety strategies for handling money
- Vendors will have product available but not let customers into booths
- There will be increased signs to remind customers to practice healthy hygiene
- No vendor who is feeling sick will be allowed at the market
- There will be increased hand washing/sanitizing stations
Drive-thru pickup orders for select vendors on the soft opening day will be available: Grandma Vietti's Kitchen, Rachel's Produce and Hipwell Ranch. Customers are asked to place their order with each vendor ahead of time. Orders can be picked up by entering the drive-thru area on 14th Avenue South. The Nampa Farmers Market will be open until 1 p.m. at 1350 Front St. More information, including participating vendors, is available through the Nampa Farmers Market Facebook page and www.nampafarmersmarket.com.
Boise Farmers Market drive-thru is continuing this week. Residents can purchase produce and other goods online from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, then pickup their boxed orders during their reserved pickup time Saturday. For more information visit theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru.