Idaho Humane Society has opened a pet food pantry program through a grant from GreaterGood.org. The program intends to provide pet food assistance to not only individuals affected by COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley, but also as a pet food bank for shelters and organizations across Idaho, Idaho Humane Society announced in a press release. Applicants may email pfp@idahohumanesociety.org if they can’t make it during our upcoming distribution dates at the Dorman shelter, 4775 Dorman St.:
- Sunday, May 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 27, 3 – 5 p.m.
Boise Farmers Market drive-thru is continuing this week, with 100 new pickup time slots, according to the Facebook page. Residents can purchase produce and other goods online from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, then pickup their boxed orders during their reserved pickup time Saturday. For more information visit theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru.
Nampa Farmers Market is continuing into its second week Saturday, May 2, at Lloyd Square. More vendors are joining, according to the Facebook page, which has more information about available products. Available items include produce, baked goods and soaps. Safety precautions implemented by the Idaho Farmers Market Association continue. Drive-thru pickup orders continue for select vendors Orders can be picked up by entering the drive-thru area on 14th Avenue South. More information, including participating vendors, is available through the Nampa Farmers Market Facebook page and nampafarmersmarket.com.
The city of Boise is extending its seasonal dog off-leash program at Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway, through May 31. Visitors are asked to follow recommended hand hygiene and practice physical distancing of at least six feet. More details are at cityofboise.org/departments-programs.
The Nampa Boys and Girls Club’s annual Denim and Diamonds Gala is planned to be a drive-in movie gala this year due to COVID-19. This annual event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraising effort of the year. To participate, residents can bid online on auction items May 1-8. Then, the evening of May 8, the gala will be held in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. RSVP requested. Visit bgcnampa.org or call 208-461-7203.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In theater will be showing “Call of the Wild” and “Onward” Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3. Gates will open 8:30 p.m. and there is an admission fee ranging from $3 to $8 based on age (3 and under get in free). A selection of concessions and restrooms will be available for one person or family at a time. More information is available on Parma Moto-Vu Drive-In Facebook page.
Scout Troop 255 is still growing plants this year, the group announced in a press release, but for the protection of the scouts and the community, "We will not be having our traditional plant sale the day before Mothers Day at the Middleton United Methodist Church." Instead, Scout Troop 255 will be taking orders for plants, which can then be picked up by appointment at the greenhouse or delivered by a scout family. "As usual, we will have a wide variety of vegetables, flowers and herbs." Ordering is available May 8. Call 208-407-3571 or email cn257@msn.com for more information.
