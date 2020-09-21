BOISE — Wildfires are burning large swaths of the West and bringing unhealthy air quality to parts of Idaho, causing many people to rethink their outdoor habits and take precautions when working outside.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Index showed the Treasure Valley to be in the red, unhealthy category for most of last week. The air quality has since improved to a rate of yellow/moderate, and is forecast to stay that way through Wednesday.
Boise area residents say the smoke has had noticeable effects, causing scratchy throats and headaches when exerting energy outdoors on smoky days.
Isabelle Spaulding, 21, of Boise, rides her bicycle to work at Boise Gear Collective. Last week, her throat became sore after just half a mile while riding on a particularly smoky day, she said.
“That was one of those weeks you stay inside most of the time,” said Spaulding, who typically spends significant time in Idaho’s outdoors, hiking, backpacking and kayaking, among other activities. “It’s kind of like smoking a full pack of cigarettes a day. It’s just not healthy.”
Spaulding said she’s not concerned about the long-term health effects of the smoke. However, she is concerned for her boyfriend, a wildlands firefighter currently battling the Buck Fire, which is burning more than 19,000 acres east of McCall.
“He’s out there breathing in smoke every day,” Spaulding said.
Firefighters aren’t the only Idahoans working amid the smoke.
September is harvest time in the Treasure Valley, which means farmworkers are in the fields no matter the air quality.
Michael Williamson, the owner of Williamson Orchards and Vineyards, said he tries to be mindful of the air quality before sending workers out to harvest his vineyards in Caldwell’s Sunnyslope region, but “when the fruit has got to come off, it has got to come off.” And workers must be out there to harvest the fruit and to support their families.
With few safety resources outside of their individual income, farmworkers are often unable to decide not to work because of health concerns, said Samantha Guerrero, a community organizer with Visión 2C, a farmworker advocacy organization in Canyon County.
Rick Godina, employment specialist with the Community Council of Idaho, was in Marsing last week distributing face masks and bandannas to farmworkers. He said things were “business as usual” in the fields.
Luke Ankeny, the labor manager for the Marsing Agricultural Sponsoring Committee, echoed Godina’s statement that work is proceeding normally despite the poor air quality last week.
“Most of the work can’t wait a day — it has to be done now,” Ankeny said. “Unless it is something that can wait, they are probably going to keep working.”
North of Boise, raft guides got the worst of this summer’s smoke toward the end of their season, which wraps up this month.
Carson Addison, 24, of Boise, recently returned to the city after a summer on the Stanley River, where he guided visitors for Mackay Wilderness River Trips.
The Trap Fire is burning a couple thousand acres near Stanley and sending smoke down the river, Addison said.
“You don’t really have a choice,” he said of working in the smoke. “But it’s not comfortable.”
Addison said the smoke makes him lethargic and causes headaches. In better conditions, he said, working as a raft guide is one of the best jobs in the world.
LONG-TERM IMPACT
Whether recreating or working, Idahoans will continue to spend time outdoors in smoky conditions, which raises the question: Are there long-term health effects that go beyond a scratchy throat or a headache?
Officials communicate the quality of the air with the help of the Air Quality Index, a tool developed by the Environmental Protection Agency to describe how polluted or clean the air is. It uses a scale, ranging from 0 to 500, to describe the amount of pollutant in the air.
The amount of pollutant in the air correlates to one of six colors on the index, with green being the safest and maroon the most dangerous.
For several days last week, the air quality in the Treasure Valley was in the scale’s red, unhealthy category, the fourth of six, meaning the Air Quality Index score was between 151 and 200.
A pollutant of concern with wildfire smoke is particulate matter 2.5, or PM2.5, which is a fine, inhalable particle.
“These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into your lungs,” according to the EPA. “They can cause a range of health problems, from burning eyes and a runny nose to aggravated chronic heart and lung diseases.”
If a person doesn’t have an underlying pulmonary condition, it’s unlikely they will develop one because of the smoke, but Dr. J. William Palmer of the Boise Valley Asthma and Allergy Clinic still urged caution. When the Air Quality Index is in the red zone, people with “underlying lung diseases should really be careful of spending any significant time outside,” he said.
Palmer advised against performing strenuous activity outside, such as running, when the amount of PM2.5 is that high, especially if a person has underlying pulmonary conditions.
“It is still probably not great for someone who is otherwise healthy,” Palmer said.
Scientists are working to better understand the pollutants in wildfire smoke and how those change as the smoke travels and ages.
Bob Yokelson, a longtime smoke researcher with the University of Montana, said scientists are still a long way from determining a safe level of exposure to the 100-odd pollutants in smoke, according to collaborative reporting from Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press.
“We can complete the circle by measuring not only what’s in smoke, but measuring what’s happening to the people who breathe it,” Yokelson said. “That’s where the future of health research on smoke is going to go.”