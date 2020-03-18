Idaho Department of Labor logo

Idaho Department of Labor is closing its offices to public access starting March 19 through at least April 3. Services are still available online and through the phone.

“We are still open for business and available to serve our customers,” Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said in a news release. “These closures simply allow us to do our part to help slow the transmission of COVID-19.”

Many of Labor services are available to the public on the agency’s website. Job seekers can register for work, look for jobs, research careers, file for unemployment insurance and learn about on-the-job training opportunities such as apprenticeships and Idaho Job Corps. Businesses can post job listings, pay unemployment insurance taxes, report new hires and more — all online.

