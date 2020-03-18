Idaho Department of Labor is closing its offices to public access starting March 19 through at least April 3. Services are still available online and through the phone.
“We are still open for business and available to serve our customers,” Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said in a news release. “These closures simply allow us to do our part to help slow the transmission of COVID-19.”
- To file an unemployment insurance claim online, visit labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal or call 208-332-8942 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Answers to questions about unemployment insurance can be found on Labor’s COVID-19 web page at labor.idaho.gov/covid-19.
- To contact your nearest local office, visit the Contact Us page at labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory.
Many of Labor services are available to the public on the agency’s website. Job seekers can register for work, look for jobs, research careers, file for unemployment insurance and learn about on-the-job training opportunities such as apprenticeships and Idaho Job Corps. Businesses can post job listings, pay unemployment insurance taxes, report new hires and more — all online.