Wednesday
Jim Bolen, owner of Play of Light Photographics in Boise, is joining a national effort to create 10,000 complimentary headshots unemployed Americans can include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn, KTVB reports. Complimentary headshots will be taken 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee St. The free headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and to schedule a time to be photographed. For the full story visit KTVB.com.
Online — Idaho Job Corps Virtual Information Meeting and Tour of the Centennial Job Corps Campus (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., The Aldape Bootstompers opens for headliner Jeff Crosby. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al's, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Free Food Distribution — no eligibility restrictions, 3-8 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Romance author cocktail hour, 5 p.m., Rediscovered Books, Crowdcast.
Online — Seminar Series — Bariatric Basics, 5:30 p.m., West Valley Medical Center. Visit: ow.ly/igzh50Asl8s.
Online — Free Financial Education, 6 p.m., Nampa Public Library and Rise UP Idaho.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Reading Club, 7 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Canceled Events
Jehovah’s Witnesses have canceled all 2020 annual conventions and will instead move the program to an online streaming format, according to a press release. The cancellation includes two conventions that were scheduled for July and August at the Ford Idaho Center. The decision to cancel the conventions came in early April after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The move to an online format will enable many more to view the program and organizers are anticipating a higher than ever “attendance," according to the release. The convention is also being streamed in over 500 languages. The theme of the 2020 convention is "Always Rejoice."
The virtual program is being released online in six installments from the weekend of July 11-12 through the weekend of Aug. 29-30. Those interested in viewing the convention can find the program on jw.org. There is no charge for viewing the convention.
“Our worship is centered on mutual love for God and each other, irrespective of where we are physically," Robert Hendricks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in the press release. “As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk."