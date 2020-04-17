BOISE — Jannus has launched a new program to help Idahoans in need recover from the economic hit caused by COVID-19.
Jannus Economic Opportunity launched the Sunshine Sponsor Program earlier this week as a resource for both businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic. Economic Opportunity already provides micro-loans for individuals and businesses to get through tough times, but demand for these loans has increased 260% since March due to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has left our most vulnerable neighbors at risk of homelessness,” Kate Nelson, Program Director at Jannus EO said in a press release “Modest economic relief - in the form of bridge loans - can mean the difference between keeping families together or living on the streets."