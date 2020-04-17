Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.

BOISE — Jannus has launched a new program to help Idahoans in need recover from the economic hit caused by COVID-19. 

Jannus Economic Opportunity launched the Sunshine Sponsor Program earlier this week as a resource for both businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic. Economic Opportunity already provides micro-loans for individuals and businesses to get through tough times, but demand for these loans has increased 260% since March due to COVID-19. 

“COVID-19 has left our most vulnerable neighbors at risk of homelessness,” Kate Nelson, Program Director at Jannus EO said in a press release “Modest economic relief - in the form of bridge loans - can mean the difference between keeping families together or living on the streets."

