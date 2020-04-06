NAMPA — Once per week Kim Gates' siblings visited him in his Boise nursing home. That was before the spread of novel coronavirus led the facility, Overland Court Senior Living, to prohibit visitors.
Gates, 72, has dementia, and until about a month ago, three of his five siblings, who live in the Boise area, would visit the memory care unit at Overland Court to talk with their brother. Usually they would bring a chocolate sundae, or another dessert. Sometimes Gates remember his siblings, and they would have a good talk. Other times he wouldn't.
"You want to take care of your brother," said Brad Gates, 65, Kim's younger brother. "When you come visit, make sure that they're OK, make sure his razor is working right, somebody gave him a haircut and his room is nice and clean. You sit and talk, and he'd smile three or four times and have a couple of good laughs, and then you leave."
Regardless of whether his brother could follow along the conversation, it was always a nice visit, Brad Gates said.
Older adults, 65 and older, are at higher risk for severe illness related to COVID-19, according to to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To mitigate risk of exposure to the coronavirus, local senior care facilities are enforcing strict rules, which are isolating seniors and worrying families, such as the Gates siblings.
Kevin Gates, 75, Kim's older brother, said he already feels bad about Kim living in a nursing home. "It's sad as a family member to see that and remember what he was like," he said. Not being able to visit him feels like "I'm shirking my duties," Kevin Gates said.
"I'm supposed to keep an eye on him, and I'm not," he said.
Brad and Kevin Gates said they're pleased with the way Overland Court has handled the outbreak.
"They've been very proactive, which is the right thing to do," Brad Gates said. "The fact that they are a nursing home and they've had lots of employees coming and going and working with people and no one has gotten the virus, that says they're taking a lot of good precautions."
Senior care facilities, such as assisted living and nursing homes, across the valley have prohibited visitors and taken other preventative measures during the outbreak. At the same time, those facilities are hoping to maintain a good quality of life for their residents.
Park Place Assisted Living in Nampa decided to prohibit visitors about three weeks ago. Owner Randy Nye said the decision was based on recommendations from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
"It's very difficult," Nye said. "We have a number of families that are local, and they come on a regular basis. We've had to not let them come. That's very difficult, not just on the resident, but also on the families. We try to work very closely with our families as a normal course of care that we provide. It's really hand in hand with with our resident families."
Cascadia Healthcare operates senior facilities in Idaho across the spectrum of care, from senior living communities to assisted living to nursing homes. Cascadia, which has facilities in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell, has prohibited visitors and is utilizing telemedicine so health care professionals can engage one-on-one with residents and limiting travel of employees and health screening them prior to work, according to its website.
"In times of crisis, the understated heroes among us tend to quietly emerge, and that is our experience at Cascadia," the website says. "Our team of medical professionals and caregivers in our communities is surpassing expectations. Their level of strength, fortitude, and commitment shines in good times, and they are truly a force for good in these tremendously challenging times."
Photos and videos are circulating on social media that show senior care staff and families getting creative to visit with or share messages with isolated residents. The daughter of a Park Place resident posted a photo this week on a health care resource Facebook page showing her mother through her open window eating a birthday dinner.
Another post shows a nurse at Harrison's Hope Hospice playing a ukulele and singing for patients who have had their regular entertainment canceled.
At MultiCare Home Health and Personal Care Services, staff are decorating patients' windows with "heart attacks" — cut-out hearts with messages on them.
Nye said Park Place is encouraging families to connect with residents using technology. One idea was to set up phone conversations on either side of a window so families could see each other while they talk.
"We're we're doing everything we can to for those families that want to make that connection," he said.
Park Place also has "dramatically" limited the activities it provides for residents, Nye said. Visitors that would typically play live music aren't allowed and large gatherings are prohibited. Residents can still watch movies and participate in art activities in smaller groups.
"Much of what we do is communal, our meals and things like that are communal," Nye said. "So we've had to reassess the way that we do that. Thankfully, we had some room in our dining room where we could spread some people out and they weren't all quite as close together as we normally would be."
Nye said nobody at Park Place has shown symptoms of COVID-19. If someone did, they would be quarantined in their private room, he said. For now, residents are allowed to move freely throughout the facility.
Park Place staff have experience with preventing the flu, Nye said, so "we understand an extra cleaning and hand-washing and sanitizing." Additional coronavirus prevention involves staff avoiding exposure outside of work. Nye said the governor's stay-home order is having a positive impact in that regard.
"Not only are the families not able to accidentally introduce the virus here, but also, from a staffing standpoint, it makes it easier for them to to avoid being exposed to the virus and accidentally bringing it into the building," he said.
After safety, Park Place is prioritizing quality of life.
"We're trying to maintain life as close to normal as we can," Nye said. "Providing a high quality of life is important to what we do, regardless of whether there's a virus or not."