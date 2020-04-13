BOISE — Marisa Hofstra-Miller of Boise recently called the Idaho Department of Labor 186 times in one day, looking for help on her unemployment application. When she finally got through, she was put on hold for 50 minutes, then the line disconnected.
"It's been a nightmare," said Hofstra-Miller, who was laid off from her accounting job at Team Mazda Subaru in Caldwell.
Eventually, Hofstra-Miller spoke with a claim specialist who helped her complete the application.
The following week, Hofstra-Miller filled out her weekly claim. Once completed, a prompt said there was a "pending issue" with her claim and her benefit would not be paid until it was resolved. The prompt said Hofstra-Miller should not contact the Department of Labor, but instead a claim specialist would contact her.
"That was on Monday, and I still haven't heard anything from them," she said Thursday. "Unemployment is just a joke. You put in all this work. I'd rather be working because I don't have any money."
Hofstra-Miller is one of 77,430 Idahoans who filed for unemployment benefit insurance since the week of March 8, when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some 30,000 workers who have lost work due to the coronavirus have received unemployment payments, totaling nearly $18 million, the Associated Press reported Monday.
With the unprecedented 7,400% increase in claims since the week of March 8, Idaho Department of Labor officials say they're overloaded with calls and messages from claimants, many of whom are filing for unemployment for the first time.
"We know people are having a tough time getting through to us on the phone, and we understand that, which is why we are working so hard to try and provide answers to them in a wide variety of formats," said Georgia Smith, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Labor. "We just really need them to be patient, and we need them to read the frequently asked questions, watch the videos, use the resources that are on our website, to learn about filing for unemployment insurance before they start filing."
The department is hiring 12 additional claims specialists and reassigning existing staff with unemployment insurance experience to help with phone calls and other claim issues. Additionally, the department's IT staff added 60 outbound phone lines to its system, freeing up more phone lines for inbound calls.
"The additional outbound lines allow our claims staff to return calls and clear up issues preventing payments," Smith said in an email.
The department announced Monday it is adjusting its phone schedule to accept incoming calls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is reserving the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for processing claims. The department expects the move will aid "hundreds more recently unemployed Idahoans daily by freeing up time for staff to return phone calls, resolve issues preventing payment and process claims more quickly," a news release said.
During a trial run for on the new phone system last week, staff cleared more than 800 issues on claims in two hours.
“Our goal is serve Idahoans as quickly as possible through this difficult time, and adjusting our phone schedule means we can focus on processing claims so Idahoans will receive their benefit payments sooner. This move reduces wait times for phone calls and click to chat interactions,” said Labor Director Jani Revier in the release.
Revier asked that claimants who have a pending issue on their claim be available to answer a phone call between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“It may take several days to hear from us due to the number of calls our staff need to place, so please be patient as we work to serve you,” she said in the release.
CARES ACT
Amid the surge in claims, the department is implementing new programs created by the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a federal stimulus package that expanded unemployment benefits.
The CARES Act executed the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides unemployment insurance to workers who typically wouldn't be eligible, such as self-employed and gig economy workers. The CARES Act also created the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which will give all claimants who qualify for unemployment insurance an extra $600 on top of their regular benefit.
Boise hair stylist and salon owner Cara Starr Johnson initially didn't qualify for unemployment because she's self-employed. Now she will qualify under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — the only problem is she doesn't know when those benefits will arrive.
"We all got really hopeful because we thought it would save us while we were forced to close," Starr Johnson said of the federal stimulus package. "I'm sure some day, when this all gets worked out, we'll get some back pay, but right now they're telling us (it will take) up to 10 weeks to process our claim and begin paying us. That's two and a half months where nobody can make any money."
Smith said 10 weeks is not an accurate timeline, and she wouldn't comment on an individual application. But the department would not provide an estimate of when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will be deployed.
"Our IT staff are working as quickly as possible to make the necessary changes so we can start processing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, however it is a very complicated program which will take additional time to implement," Smith said in an email.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has presented technical challenges for the department's unemployment filing system, said Josh McKenna, unemployment insurance benefits bureau chief. For example, self-employed workers don't have employers who report quarterly wages to the department, which is how the Department of Labor determines unemployment insurance benefits.
"We don't even have a way to know what those wages look like," McKenna said. "That's what we're trying to figure out."
In the meantime, Starr Johnson and her stylists aren't getting any benefits. Starr Johnson said she has been applying for jobs at grocery stores and other businesses that remain open, but she hasn't been hired.
Starr Johnson said when her salon first closed she told her stylists, and other stylists who communicate in a Facebook group, to "calm down," and "it's going to be OK, they're going to figure it out."
"But as the time drags on I have a hard time saying that to people," she said. "I believe we need to be patient and I understand that this is unprecedented, and they are dealing with something on a grand scale. However, we aren't asking them to completely reinvent the wheel. They know how to process claims."
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation — the extra $600 per week — will be easier to implement, labor officials said. The department should begin paying the unemployment compensation later this month, Smith said.
Not everyone who is monetarily eligible for unemployment insurance will be eligible for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. While someone who had their hours decreased is monetarily eligible for a benefit, they might have excessive earnings in one week, which disqualifies them from receiving their weekly benefit — the same is true of the CARES Act compensation.
REDUCED HOURS
The formula for determining benefits for workers whose hours have been reduced is as follows:
If your hours were reduced due to the coronavirus, you can collect unemployment benefits for a work week as long as your gross earnings (including your benefit amount) are not equal to or greater than 1.5 times your weekly benefit amount. If you earn less than one-half of your weekly benefit amount, there will be no reduction in your unemployment insurance check. If you earn between one-half your weekly benefit amount and 1.5 times your weekly benefit amount, a dollar for dollar reduction will occur on your unemployment insurance benefit check.
For example, if you qualify for a $448 weekly benefit and earn $224 or less per week, you will qualify for the full benefit amount. Earnings above 50% the benefit amount are reduced dollar for dollar.
Workers whose gross earnings are 1.5 times or greater than their benefit amount will not qualify for the $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, McKenna said. Each state handles weekly unemployment eligibility differently, and, according to McKenna, the U.S. Department of Labor told states to distribute the $600 only to unemployed workers who qualify for a benefit.
That means Idaho workers who qualify for as little as a $1 regular unemployment benefit will receive the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Workers who have excessive wages in one week or are otherwise ineligible for a weekly benefit will not receive the federal compensation.
When calculating gross earnings, the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation should not be included, McKenna said.
RESOURCES:
To apply for unemployment insurance benefits, visit labor.idaho.gov/dnn/Unemployment-Benefits. There you'll also find FAQs and instructional videos.
To read frequently asked questions related to unemployment insurance and COVID-19, visit idahoatwork.com/2020/03/18/faqs-about-unemployment-insurance-and-covid-19.