PAYETTE — An inmate at the Payette County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming the jail's first confirmed case, according to officials.
Lt. Andy Creech, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said once the inmate — who's been in custody since Feb. 26, and is between 30-39 years of age — starting showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, he was taken to a local hospital. At this time, it is unknown how the inmate contracted the disease.
Creech said the sheriff's office has moved him to a single cell, and the jail deputies are monitoring all staff and inmates who have had direct contact with the positive inmate.
Creech said members of the sheriff's office and Payette County officials have met with Southwest District Health, which "recommended procedures to be followed over the 14-day quarantine."
"Payette County has implemented the recommendations provided by SWDH and will be working directly with them through this process," Creech said in a release issued Tuesday. "The recommendations from SWDH include screening, monitoring, testing and sanitizing."
No additional information was provided by the sheriff's office.