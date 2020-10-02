NAMPA — After receiving additional guidance, the Nampa City Council voted last week to participate in Gov. Brad Little's Public Safety Initiative.
Initially, city officials opted out of the program, which allocates CARES Act funds toward reimbursing public safety payroll expenses related to COVID-19 between March and December of this year.
In a Sept. 25 release, Nampa officials said U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office and the Office of Inspector General provided more information to the mayor and city council, prompting council to reconvene and change its previous decision on the matter in a 3-2 vote.
The city expects to receive $9,242,699, which will be used to offset public safety labor costs and provide residents with a one-time property tax relief. This will be reflected in the soon-to-be-released Canyon County property tax bill.
Nampa initially opted out of the program for fear its use of the money wouldn't align with the criteria and the city would have to pay it back.
"The new information, which was published earlier this week, addressed the concerns initially expressed related to the acceptance of these funds," Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement. "I am pleased the Nampa City Council action will result in a one-year property tax savings for our citizens."
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners declined to participate in the program. The board and county staff agreed last month there were too many unanswered questions about the CARES Act funding and what it could be used for.
Canyon County would have qualified for about $10 million.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue told commissioners last month he wouldn't be able to certify the public safety work his department has been doing over the past six months was different than the work done before the pandemic.
“I am not in favor or being a part of this, and I am not going to have my office be a part of it,” Donahue said.
The city of Caldwell also opted out for similar reasons.
"At this point, I can’t say that our department duties have been different over the last six months than they were before the coronavirus pandemic," Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said in a Sept. 17 statement. "We have implemented new safety measures for this pandemic, but we have continued to serve the community of Caldwell in full capacity."
Caldwell received $1.9 million through a separate CARES Act allocation earlier this year to cover pandemic-related expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30, according to city officials. The city has used about $140,000 to cover first responder expenses, including PPE and employee time.
"While we are grateful for the Governor’s willingness to work with local government on property tax relief, the program would not be appropriate for Caldwell at this time since we have not incurred enough reimbursable expenses," Mayor Garret Nancolas said in a statement.
To participate in Little's Public Safety Initiative, cities and counties had to agree not to increase property tax rates in the 2021 budget year, which started Thursday.
Even though Caldwell isn't participating, council agreed not to raise tax rates, though the state allows up to a 3% increase each year.
Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek contributed to this report.